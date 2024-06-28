‘One of the best fighters I’ve ever seen in Star Wars’: ‘The Acolyte’ star’s Jedi training video will have you begging Marvel for her MCU return

Star Wars may remain one of the most divisive fandoms in pop culture, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from mixing things up. The most recent example of this is Disney Plus’ The Acolyte.

Predictably, so-called fans immediately review-bombed the show because of its inclusivity. The series centers around POC characters and is run by Leslye Headland, who is married to actor Rebecca Henderson. Vitrolic trolls were quick to dismiss the series, but after a slow start, The Acolyte has shown a story not quite demonstrated before in live-action. The Acolyte first seemed to be a general hero’s journey at the time of the High Republic, but, in recent episodes, has twisted the narrative to portray a Sith origin story.

But that isn’t the only thing the series has going for it. In addition to twin switcheroos and the introduction of a terrifying Sith lord, the larger cast of Jedi characters are impressive. Dafne Keen has been a long-standing actor in the genre sphere and, following a training video, has had fans clamoring for more.

In episode 5 of The Acolyte, the nefarious force behind Mae’s (Amandla Stenberg) training is revealed. Also revealed are the impressive skills of one padawan, Jecki. Keen takes on dual lightsabers in a knock-down-drag-out fight with Mae’s master, only to die tragically by the laser sword. But before that moment, she gives it her all in a fight that has many people comparing it to the iconic Duel of the Fates.

In this video, Keen shows her prowess with the saber, which naturally leads to memories of her most famous role. The actor reached household stardom for her live-action portrayal of Laura Kinney, otherwise known as X-23. First introduced in the underrated animated series X-Men: Evolution, Laura is the daughter of Wolverine, and possesses his healing ability and adamantium claws. In the film Logan, Laura is portrayed as a young girl, one whom Logan (Hugh Jackman) must protect, ultimately giving his life for her. Since then, there has been no sign of her in Marvel.

But with the MCU dominating most spheres now and Keen’s physical ability, it shouldn’t be so hard to bring her back into the Marvel fold once more. For those wondering, Keen has gone on record, stating that she has not been tapped to appear in the multiverse-fest of Deadpool & Wolverine. In this day and age, it’s always possible that Keen is pulling an Andrew Garfield and keeping her role under wraps. But if that isn’t the case, The Acolyte is a clear invitation to include her in future MCU projects.

Keen is the appropriate age to play Laura in her prime, whether it be part of the X-Men or her contribution to X-Force. The new MCU multiverse means literally anything is possible and if the brand doesn’t jump on the talent of this performer, it will be a flagrant missed opportunity.

