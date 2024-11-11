Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman look to have jobs til they’re 90 as Marvel reveals plans for Deadpool and Wolverine’s ‘fast’ return

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are two of the most iconic characters in recent cinematic history. The Marvel pairing first appeared in Fox’s X-Men franchise but blew the doors off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in this summer’s biggest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The superhero buddy movie was a roaring success, having grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide, and fans hope and expect to see both eponymous characters again in the MCU soon. However, the two characters may reappear sooner and more often than fans anticipate if Marvel Studios’ head honcho Kevin Feige’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Feige told the Brazilian entertainment website Omelete at D23 Brazil, “The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we’re always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast” (Deadpool is already set to appear in a Christmas-themed short this year).

That will come as music to the ears of millions of Marvel movie fans, leaving them wondering precisely when the two super-healing heroes will reappear in MCU movies.

When might we see Deadpool and Wolverine again in the MCU?

Image via X/Ryan Reynolds

The most obvious MCU movies to expect Deadpool and Wolverine to pop up again are in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), both of which could bring characters from different universes into play, given that they’re significant chapters in the franchise’s Multiverse Saga.

However, there’s still a possibility that new projects will be announced and squeezed in at short notice, such as a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel — after all, Marvel Studios would be ill-advised not to capitalize on the phenomenal success of the first movie.

All that said, Feige told Omelete that Marvel Studios intends to reduce the number of movies they’re releasing annually and will be reverting to the pre-2017 model of two per year. Given the existing slate of scheduled films, assuming the two-movie rule is implemented soon, a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel could come no earlier than 2027 (only Avengers: Secret Wars is officially down for a 2027 release). It means the two upcoming Avengers films do indeed appear to be Reynolds and Jackman’s most likely imminent appearances, with any others coming later.

Feige said, “I think I can say that we are back to normal, more or less. In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we’ll go down to two films, three series – but that won’t be the case for 2025, specifically. It turns out that we’ve been working on these titles for a long time, and they just happen to be ready for release now.”

Reynolds is 48, and Jackman is 56. Marvel Studios’ fondness for the pair means they’ll likely be playing Deadpool and Wolverine into their 50s and 60s, respectively. Heck, going by Feige’s comments, the studio would be happy to squeeze them into projects until their ages are approaching triple figures, which would bring renewed extreme meaning to the name “Old Man Logan.”

