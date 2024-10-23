‘Ryan Reynolds fired me… Now I’m suing Disney’: Marvel star finally addresses those crazy rumors she was axed from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Looking back, we were way off with some of those Deadpool & Wolverine rumors, huh? Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Tom Hiddleston dropping by as Loki, Halle Berry as Storm… Many of the cameos we fully expected to happen never did, which just goes to show you shouldn’t believe everything you read about the MCU. The chronically online perennially need reminding of this, though, which is why one Marvel star has addressed some ridiculous rumors about her in the best way possible.

So, just in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years (a rock that’s in a cave, on Mars, with your fingers in your ears the whole time), here’s some context: some parts of the internet really, really hate when women get involved in their favorite franchises. Case in point, 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, one of the most entertaining and inventive slices of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga which nonetheless was torn apart by some “fans” for daring to be a female-fronted show.

She-Hulk ended up living rent-free in the heads of these real-life Hulk-Todds so much that they even spread some wild claims in the run-up to Deadpool 3‘s release. These claims alleged that Tatiana Maslany shot a cameo for the movie, but she clashed with Ryan Reynolds and was ultimately removed from the final cut. This, needless to say, is nonsense, and now Maslany herself has responded to those rumors in perfect She-Hulk style.

She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany gets real about being “fired” from Deadpool & Wolverine

via Marvel Studios

While appearing on an episode of the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Tatiana Maslany was asked if she had any juicy MCU tea to spill, and the Perry Mason actress delivered the perfect deadpan answer.

“I was in Deadpool & Wolverine. I had two scenes in it. And then Ryan Reynolds fired me from the show because he said, ‘I don’t like these scenes.’ Now I’m suing Disney,” Maslany joked. The star didn’t stop there, though, as she went on to brilliantly send up the haters’ obsession with She-Hulk‘s so-called “feminist agenda”:

“I always talk about how much I hate Wolverine and Deadpool. I talk about it all the time. I also wish I’d just sit down and stop pushing my feminist agenda and just realize that [Deadpool & Wolverine] made a lot of money and She-Hulk only made three dollars,” Maslany added. “That’s why they were getting rid of me because I had this woke agenda and I really wanted to bring it into the movie.”

Maslany has never been one to bite her tongue — don’t forget her savage criticism of Disney’s own CEO Bob Iger during the 2023 strikes, which may or may not have anything to do with the fact the studio has yet to commission a second season of She-Hulk or bring the heroine back in any capacity. There is honestly so much mileage the MCU could get out of bringing together its two fourth-wall breaking characters, however, so fingers crossed this bogus Deadpool/She-Hulk crossover actually becomes a real thing one day.

