Tatiana Maslany’s takedown of Bob Iger and Disney greed makes ‘She-Hulk’ season 2 rumors all the more shocking

In news that could make every other Marvel Studios series not called Loki green with envy, the latest rumors are pointing to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law getting a second season. As per this supposed intel, the studio was developing another run of episodes of the superhero legal sitcom before the strikes occurred and will definitely be moving forward with them once they’ve concluded. This would make She-Hulk, never the most universally beloved of MCU shows, only the second live-action Marvel series to get a renewal.

This is already a surprising twist, then, but it only gets more shocking when you remember some choice words star Tatiana Maslany made against Bob Iger and the Disney machine earlier this summer. The Jennifer Walters actress joined many of her fellow actors and SAG-AFRTRA members on the picket line back in July and didn’t mince words when giving her verdict on the man in charge of the Mouse House, even referencing her own experiences on a Disney-made show to back up her position:

“I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money. Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.”

Photo via Marvel Studios

At the time, it seemed like her bold, no-holds-barred comments were making it more likely that infamous stinker Secret Invasion would get a season two before She-Hulk, but these new rumors would beg to differ. Assuming there is any truth to them, we’re left to ponder how the show has been secretly awarded this renewal above so many other Marvel productions. Is She-Hulk that important to the future of the MCU? Did Kevin Feige (or maybe K.E.V.I.N. the robot) fight hard in its corner? Or maybe Bob Iger simply missed Maslany’s harsh words?

Whatever the case, if She-Hulk season two really does become a thing, perhaps don’t expect any fourth-wall-breaking jokes at Iger’s expense.