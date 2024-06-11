Hugh Jackman showing his claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies

So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

227 minutes of it, to be exact.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 05:09 am

At this rate, we all just need to blink a few more times and we’ll be transported directly to a seat in our nearest cinemas, drinking in the bloodiest, most potty-mouthed, and perhaps most unprecedented cameo fest that Marvel Studios has ever put out.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, Deadpool & Wolverine has long since marked itself as the big event of the summer, and the countdown to the end of July keeps ticking down as its promo campaign has evolved into a meme fountain that keeps on giving.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Merc With the Mouth. Those who have stuck with the tomato-tinted mercenary since his early comic book days are all too familiar with his ability to spice things up with cheeky abandon, and even those who first got acquainted with him on the big screen are well in the know by now.

How many Deadpool movies are there?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios

Counting Marvel’s incoming Deadpool & Wolverine, there are a total of three Deadpool movies, with the first two having released under 20th Century Fox and quite appropriately boasting the titles Deadpool and Deadpool 2. This pair of R-rated jaunts gave us such antics as Wade’s faceoff with Francis, his questionable mentorship of Firefist, his recruitment of the ill-fated X-Force, and, of course, his navigation of the peskiest opponent of all; love.

There is also the “Deadpool” in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but… we don’t talk about that.

And that last one will continue in a big way here in Deadpool & Wolverine, because there’s no love purer than Logan and Wade’s bromance, and we can watch all those sparks fly in due time when Deadpool & Wolverine releases to cinemas on July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Is Deadpool a mutant?
deadpool wade wilson
deadpool wade wilson
deadpool wade wilson
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Deadpool a mutant?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Lady Deadpool
Lady Deadpool
Lady Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is playing Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Lady Deadpool's legs in Deadpool & Wolverine/Deadpool looks shocked in 2016's Deadpool
Lady Deadpool's legs in Deadpool & Wolverine/Deadpool looks shocked in 2016's Deadpool
Lady Deadpool's legs in Deadpool & Wolverine/Deadpool looks shocked in 2016's Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is playing Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brazenly semi-flaunts a new superhero — is Ryan Reynolds out to make 2011 happen?
Deadpool holds his gun sideways while standing in front of a destroyed 20th Century Fox effigy in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Deadpool holds his gun sideways while standing in front of a destroyed 20th Century Fox effigy in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Deadpool holds his gun sideways while standing in front of a destroyed 20th Century Fox effigy in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brazenly semi-flaunts a new superhero — is Ryan Reynolds out to make 2011 happen?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Deadpool a mutant?
deadpool wade wilson
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Deadpool a mutant?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Lady Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is playing Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Lady Deadpool's legs in Deadpool & Wolverine/Deadpool looks shocked in 2016's Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is playing Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brazenly semi-flaunts a new superhero — is Ryan Reynolds out to make 2011 happen?
Deadpool holds his gun sideways while standing in front of a destroyed 20th Century Fox effigy in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brazenly semi-flaunts a new superhero — is Ryan Reynolds out to make 2011 happen?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 8, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.