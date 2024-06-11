So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

At this rate, we all just need to blink a few more times and we’ll be transported directly to a seat in our nearest cinemas, drinking in the bloodiest, most potty-mouthed, and perhaps most unprecedented cameo fest that Marvel Studios has ever put out.

Indeed, Deadpool & Wolverine has long since marked itself as the big event of the summer, and the countdown to the end of July keeps ticking down as its promo campaign has evolved into a meme fountain that keeps on giving.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Merc With the Mouth. Those who have stuck with the tomato-tinted mercenary since his early comic book days are all too familiar with his ability to spice things up with cheeky abandon, and even those who first got acquainted with him on the big screen are well in the know by now.

How many Deadpool movies are there?

Counting Marvel’s incoming Deadpool & Wolverine, there are a total of three Deadpool movies, with the first two having released under 20th Century Fox and quite appropriately boasting the titles Deadpool and Deadpool 2. This pair of R-rated jaunts gave us such antics as Wade’s faceoff with Francis, his questionable mentorship of Firefist, his recruitment of the ill-fated X-Force, and, of course, his navigation of the peskiest opponent of all; love.

There is also the “Deadpool” in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but… we don’t talk about that.

And that last one will continue in a big way here in Deadpool & Wolverine, because there’s no love purer than Logan and Wade’s bromance, and we can watch all those sparks fly in due time when Deadpool & Wolverine releases to cinemas on July 26.

