‘Spider-Man Noir’ just added the best Donald Trump actor as its despicable villain

Spider-Man arguably has the greatest rogues’ gallery of all superheroes. But he hasn’t yet fought Donald Trump, which will technically change with the release of Spider-Man Noir.

Okay, Nicolas Cage’s character won’t face the convicted president-elect in his upcoming movie. But, according to the latest reports, an actor famed for his performance as Trump will be the film’s main villain. Brendan Gleeson, who played Trump in a show called The Comey Rule, will take the mantle of Spider-Man Noir’s villain in the upcoming animated movie, according to Variety.

As of now, there isn’t much known about the project, save that Cage will reprise his role known from the Spider-Verse franchise.

Spider-Man Noir is a spin-off to the Spider-verse trilogy. Image via Sony Pictures

Gleeson’s role remains undisclosed, but when it comes to the world of Spider-Man Noir, many things are possible. Maybe Gleeson plays a 1930s version of Wilson Fisk, where his experience in playing Trump would certainly be helpful. In the end, both characters have been found guilty in New York City at least once, right?

If Spider-Man Noir wants to follow another traditional villain trope, there are many to choose from. Gleeson could very well be the voice of any villain, and we’re sure he’d do them justice. The 69-year-old is a highly acclaimed actor, boasting Emmy wins and nominations, as well as Golden Globes nominations. His most recent hit is undoubtedly The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for the Best Supporting Actor.

