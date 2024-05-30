‘The Fantastic Four’ star we deserved just got his revenge on Marvel for rejecting him

The Fantastic Four cast is spectacular, no one is denying that. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are all wonderfully talented actors and the fandom cannot wait to see them bring Marvel’s First Family to life next summer.

And yet there were so many exciting names in the running for Reed Richards and co. over those long, long four and a bit years (yes, really — the MCU reboot was confirmed in 2019) that we waited for casting announcements that we almost wish there could be at least four different Fantastic Four teams in the MCU, to account for all the great castings that could’ve been.

Take, for example, the role of Johnny Storm. Again, Stranger Things star Quinn will no doubt be amazing, but it has to be admitted that he doesn’t fit everyone’s vision for the ideal Human Torch. Someone who would’ve been a perfect choice for a more classic Johnny, though, did actually audition for the part but ultimately didn’t get it.

However, the actor in question has now got the last laugh on Marvel for rejecting them by landing another superpowered role as the lead of what could be a major new franchise.

Nicholas Galitzine might not be Human Torch, but at least he’s He-Man

Nicholas Galitzine is having a huge moment right now — Purple Hearts, Red, White, & Royal Blue, Mary & George, The Idea of You… It’s almost easier to list the things he hasn’t been in over the past couple of years than those he has. Landing a role in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four would’ve been a natural move for the rising star, then, but alas for him, it wasn’t to be.

Although the British actor confirmed to Variety that he had “conversations” with the studio about the role, he found out prior to the big Valentine’s Day announcement that he hadn’t managed to secure the part of Sue Storm’s brother.

But, hey, as one superhero door closes another must open as it turns out Galitzine only had to wait a few more months for his very nifty consolation prize. The news has broken that the Bottoms star has been cast as the blonde, bowlcut-sporting hero He-Man in Amazon’s long-suffering Masters of the Universe movie. With Bumblebee director Travis Knight at the helm, this one has the potential to actually be good, and if all goes well, it might just spawn Galitzine his own cinematic universe that rivals Marvel. Who needs the Fantastic Four!

While The Fantastic Four blasts into theaters on July 25, 2025, Masters of the Universes powers its way into cinemas almost a year later on June 5, 2026.

