Sometimes the MCU can feel like a group project that has to include every member of the cast. At least, that’s what it feels like when you have an assortment of characters who never get utilized properly. The franchise undeniably takes the trophy for handing out the most participation points.

Why, you say? Because a hoard of exciting comic book characters is simply wasted away in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this list should actually comprise every single The Eternals character, we’re still holding on for a very slim chance that they could resurface in the future.

Until then, here are some Marvel characters that could have been put to better use in the franchise.

The Mandarin (Iron Man 3)

Despite The Mandarin being one of Iron Man’s most enduring adversaries in the comics, the movie character was a major letdown for comic book fans. The Mandarin possesses ten rings of power which grants him formidable abilities. Although the movie character was built up as an iconic and powerful villain, he ultimately turned out to be an actor playing a terrorist role. While this was an unexpected plot twist, it left fans quite disappointed. The Mandarin’s absence as a true antagonist in the MCU was truly a missed opportunity.

Malekith (Thor: The Dark World)

Malekith, also known as the Dark Elf, had all the makings of a menacing villain. His comic book counterpart was a complex and ancient character with a deep backstory. However, this was largely ignored in the film adaptation. The character was severely underdeveloped in the films, and the plot failed to capitalize on the potential of the character. Malekith could have been a major threat to Asgard and Thor but ended up being a wasted foe.

Whiplash (Iron Man 2)

Whiplash is known for his intelligence and mastery of engineering, which made him such a formidable adversary in the comics. However, the film failed to explore these aspects of his character, resulting in a haphazard attempt at adapting the villain the film deserved. With his personal vendetta against Tony Stark, he could’ve become such a compelling villain, but he ended up feeling extremely one-dimensional, with a lackluster storyline.

The Leader (The Incredible Hulk)

Image via Marvel Studios

The Leader, also known as Samuel Sterns, is a villain who possesses superhuman intelligence and poses a great threat to the Hulk. The emergence of The Leader was teased in the post-credit scene in The Incredible Hulk, but his presence never materialized in the subsequent films, leaving fans wondering about his fate. This obvious absence from the MCU after the initial setup was a missed opportunity to explore the psychological aspects of Hulk’s character. Maybe now, with a return in Brave New World, the character will finally get his due praise.

Baron Zemo (Captain America: Civil War)

Despite Daniel Brühl being praised for his portrayal of Baron Zemo, comic book fans did not enjoy it as much. Zemo in the comics is known as a skilled strategist and tactician who has led several villainous organizations. The film barely scratched the surface of the character’s vendetta against the Avengers, opting for a more subdued storyline.

Taskmaster (Black Widow)

Known to be one of Marvel’s deadliest assassins, Taskmaster can mimic and replicate the fighting styles and skills of her opponents. However, the Black Widow movie downplayed and underutilized the character. Rather than capturing her essence as a fearsome adversary for Black Widow, she was reduced to a mind-controlled minion. Come on!

Sharon Carter (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Sharon Carter, also known as Agent 13, was introduced as a promising character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but her character arc in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier felt incredibly rushed and lacked the depth it deserved. In the comics, she is a skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, as well as a love interest for Steve Rogers. Instead, she was relegated to a secondary role with limited development.

Aldrich Killian (Iron Man 3)

Another villain whose film adaptation broke the hearts of comic book fans is Aldrich Killian. Aldrich is a brilliant scientist and the mastermind behind the Extremis technology. There was a possibility to delve deeper into his motivations and transformation into a villain, but due to the film’s other plot twists, the character was underdeveloped and overshadowed.

Quicksilver (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, is known to be one of the most iconic speedsters in the Marvel comics. Fans had such high expectations for his character but were ultimately let down. His role in the film was tragically short-lived as he sacrificed himself to save Hawkeye and a child during battle. The film missed the opportunity to explore his abilities and his complex relationship with his sister Wanda (Scarlet Witch).

Gorr (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Known as the God Butcher, Gorr is a notorious villain with a hatred of gods in the comics. Fans not only looked forward to the film but the on-screen debut of Gorr. Unfortunately, the film’s release was disappointing, and Gorr’s character even more so. Despite being a formidable and compelling villain in the comics, Gorr’s role was greatly reduced which made him a somewhat forgettable villain.