‘Thunderbolts*’ leak threatens to send the MCU resurrection into reverse as Marvel fans are left fuming for the exact same reason

Off the back of the triple whammy of wonderment that was Deadpool & Wolverine and the various first-looks and announcements to come from Comic-Con and D23, the MCU is in a very strong place once again. So it would be a real shame if something came along to knock this house of cards over again, huh? Thunderbolts*, take a bow.

As with the event-exclusive trailers for the likes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: Brave New World, the first-look trailer for Thunderbolts* has yet to officially release. However, leaked snaps from the presentation at D23 have emerged which nonetheless offer Marvel fans a glimpse at the anti-hero team’s new costumes for the 2025 movie… and now practically everyone is saying the same thing.

Basically, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine suit this ain’t. Virtually all the team’s roster have got new looks for this new film, but most folks seem to agree that they were better before — from the shabby stubble on Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova single-handedly trying to bring back the middle parting.

Do we really have a new contender for “the worst suits in a Marvel movie…?”

we seriously might have a contender for the worst suits in a marvel movie… #Thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/QNPklDGuo3 — Sam 🏳️‍🌈 (@oddity_22) August 13, 2024

OK, maybe we could get past the Mystery Men-level uniforms and Marvel giving Sebastian Stan his most unflattering haircut yet, but one thing we can’t forgive is what they’ve done to Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)’s masks. Look how they’ve massacred our girls!

This savage response might just sum it up best: “Here are some cosplayers, without many chances of winning the contest, but with great enthusiasm.”

He aquí unos cosplayers, sin muchas posibilidades de ganar el concurso, pero con mucha ilusión 😊#Thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/OM7VCNkr3I — Un par de entradas (@pardeentradas) August 13, 2024

Of course, in the interest of fairness, there are some fans out there who are nevertheless loving what they are seeing…

#Thunderbolts OHH THIS MOVIE IS GONNA BE SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/R8dVf0tzz8 — adam ᗢ ✪ (@theewinterwitch) August 13, 2024

… However, most are definitely hoping that the Thunderbolts gang will get themselves some new togs by the time the third act rolls around.

yeah i’m hoping they will have diff suits later on in the film — Sam 🏳️‍🌈 (@oddity_22) August 13, 2024

Is that what that pesky asterisk actually stands for? *Warning: May Contain Offensive Superhero Outfits? The MCU’s own answer to The Suicide Squad certainly has a lot to recommend it, and maybe we’ve just been spoiled by all the comic-accurate costumes in Deadpool 3, but the lackluster lewks of the Thunderbolts is nonetheless doing its best to put the much-discussed resurrection of Marvel’s spirits into reverse. We’ll find out if lightning can strike with this one come May 2, 2025.

