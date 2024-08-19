‘We’ll get into that’: Marvel star’s shocking tease at an imminent Avengers team-up hints a 10-year long dream is finally coming true

Say what you like about the Multiverse Saga, but it’s sure doing all it can to tick off as many long-held fan dreams as possible. All three Spider-Men teaming up? Check. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. back in the fray? Done and done. Deadpool and Wolverine joining the MCU? You betcha. And by the sounds of it, there’s plenty more where these came from as we head ever closer to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

With Downey coming back as Doctor Doom, all bets are off when it comes to this two-part saga-concluding event from the Russo brothers. Things that we were told were impossible to achieve in Infinity War and Endgame, for example, now have nothing stopping them from happening come 2027. In fact, from what we gather, one of them may already be in the works. Hold onto your hats, hornheads, because Daredevil may finally be joining the Avengers.

“I have to be careful”: Charlie Cox might’ve said more than he intended about Daredevil joining the Avengers

Back when Netflix’s Daredevil TV series began in 2014, fans never dared to dream that Matt Murdock could one day cross paths with the Avengers, as the show occupied such a far-removed corner of the franchise, but now it might just be on the cusp of becoming a reality.

The Man Without Fear himself Charlie Cox ironically displayed quite a lot of fear when he appeared at FanExpo Chicago (via ComicBookMovie) over the weekend and was asked which Marvel characters he would love to team up with now he’s back in the MCU in a big way with 2025’s Daredevil: Born Again. Although he tried to keep mum, it sure sounds like Cox hinted that we’ll soon see the Hell’s Kitchen hero joining the ranks of “one particular group of people.” A particular group of remarkable people, you might say…

“I have to be so careful,” Cox revealed. “Look, I can’t! I’m not going to say, there [are] so many [characters to team up with]. There’s one particular group of people that I would like to be invited to play with…but we’ll get into that a little bit later!”

This is in sharp contrast to what we were told about Marvel TV characters crossing over into Avengers movies back in 2019, when screenwriter Stephen McFeely (who is, interestingly, also back for Doomsday) told The New York Times that it would be too confusing and would “screw up the timelines” to introduce Daredevil into proceedings. As we now know, however, Cox’s DD is definitely part of the Sacred Timeline, as confirmed way back in Spider-Man: No Way Home and cemented by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo.

As Sirius Black might say, we did our waiting, 10 years of it, but it appears it might all have been worth it if what Cox seems to be saying is ultimately proven true come May 1, 2026.

