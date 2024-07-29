Where are the suspiciously missing TVA characters from ‘Loki’ in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’

A solid portion of Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in the Time Variance Authority, aka the TVA, but this time around, not so many characters from Loki appear in it. Where are they?

As is always the case when Marvel movies and TV shows cross over, the answer could simply be, “We didn’t have the budget to include them.” Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool even makes such jokes multiple times in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, we believe there could actually be better reasons as to why characters like Ouroboros and Victor Timely don’t appear in the film.

So, let’s allow our fantasies to run wild and take a few guesses about the missing TVA characters we know and love from Loki. That is basically everyone except Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, who not only makes a cameo but also, understandably so, falls in love with Peter (Rob Delaney) when she sees him in Deadpool’s old suit. Who wouldn’t get rizzed by Peterpool?

Where are the other TVA agents in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Mobius

Screengrab via Disney Plus

To start things off, let’s mention Mobius. For those who remember the season finale of Loki’s season 2, Mobius decided to visit one of the earth’s timelines and “let time pass” by having a normal life like every human being. After struggling with saving the Multiverse and Loki’s arrogant humor, we don’t blame him, and it makes sense why he wouldn’t be in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sylvie

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel

Let’s also take a look at Sylvie, another variant of Loki. Her fate too is explained by the end of Loki season 2, where she announced she’s looking for freedom and new adventures. So she likely wasn’t at the TVA where Deadpool and Paradox started playing cat and mouse because she had enough of the place.

Ouroboros

Image via Marvel Studios

Ke Huy Quan’s character is arguably the greatest scientist and technician in the TVA, outside of, you know, Victor Timely himself, who ends up inventing the whole TVA to begin with (even though it was Ouroboros who wrote the handbook). Ouroboros’ absence from the movie is actually worrying, especially because so much was going down in Paradox’s sector, what with him trying to erase an entire timeline from existence. You’d think top TVA minds would notice when someone creates something called a “Time Ripper” and recruits arguably the most unpredictable character in the whole Multiverse.

While Hunter B-15 does show up, Ouroboros is nowhere to be seen. However, looking at how seemingly quickly the TVA responded in the movie, the scientist likely had other things on his mind that were more important than saving just one timeline. Maybe he was trying to think of a way to get Loki back from the Temporal Loom without breaking the Multiverse and killing the God of Mischief. Or maybe he’s working on new tools to maintain TVA and keep the timelines in check? I only know a bit of algebra, but I guess challenges like these take more time than the tests in my math classes back in the day. Remember how Loki took centuries to realize what he needed to do in season 2’s finale? Maybe Ouroboros has similar rocket science tasks to solve.

Victor Timely

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

We’ve talked about the student, now let’s take a look at the mentor. Victor Timely was depicted as a hero in Loki’s season 2, but we all know he had the potential to become The One Who Remains. That likely won’t happen anymore because the actor who plays him, Jonathan Majors, has been booted from the MCU due to accusations of domestic violence.

Majors’ absence is likely why Timely isn’t in the movie, especially after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was given a new direction, villain, and directors. Avengers 5 has now become Avengers: Doomsday. But just to theorize, we can make a guess and say Timely is either studying something in the TVA or maybe has been locked in some cell because of his future potential. We’ll never know, and probably won’t need to.

Casey

Image via Marvel Studios

Casey had an entertaining journey in Loki’s season 2. He was your regular white-collar worker who, due to some unforeseen circumstances and some luck, managed to leave the desk for a while, so he basically lived the dream of everyone with a regular nine-to-five job.

Essentially, though, it seems like he went back to paperwork, since he’s not seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, or maybe he just blended so well with the office I didn’t spot him. Or maybe Ouroboros learned he couldn’t take care of everything on his own and hired some help in the form of Casey? Thankfully, our favorite TVA receptionist didn’t join Paradox and his rogue crew of office strikers, who decided to accelerate the ending of one of our favorite Marvel timelines.

Ravonna Renslayer

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Now this is a character who had unlimited potential in Deadpool & Wolverine. Renslayer is a former TVA manager who turned into a villain in Loki, and eventually got pruned in the fifth episode of the second season. She was seen waking up in The Void, where the majority of Shawn Levy’s new film takes place. She was also seen near an Alioth, so there could be a perfectly good reason why she wasn’t in Deadpool & Wolverine.

She could have been eaten by Alioth and ceased to exist. If not, then she’s probably taking refuge somewhere in the Void and looking for ways to get out. If that is the case, I wouldn’t side with Cassandra Nova if I were her.

