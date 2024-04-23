Who doesn’t love a good teaser? Especially when it’s packed with enough Easter eggs to make even the Easter Bunny jealous. The latest trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine has left fans scouring each frame, not just for the thrilling action or the snarky banter we’ve grown to love but for the subtle nods that might hint at what’s really brewing in the MCU.

From a portal that suspiciously resembles Dr. Strange’s handiwork to the appearance of B-15 from the Loki series and even the big bad Alioth, the trailer is a treasure trove of Easter eggs that hint at a much larger, interconnected narrative. Add to that, the TVA’s involvement in the story who apparently recruits Wade for a mission, it’s not hard to wonder if Loki will make a brief cameo in the movie.

alioth and the TVA are in the Deadpool 3 trailer, the official Loki account reposted the trailer, a lot of cameos are confirmed, and a lot of the movie supposedly takes place in the void. We are so back Sylvie nation pic.twitter.com/agEnGwA9IR — Harper (@Aehollandfxx) April 22, 2024

First, let’s clarify the timeline. The Deadpool & Wolverine movie is likely set after the events where Loki assumed control over all the branches of time and pulled them together. In the first trailer, we catch a glimpse of a redesigned TVA logo, which, according to CBR, confirms that Loki has now replaced the former TVA squad seen in the Loki series. Furthermore, the brief depiction of the multiversal Yggdrasil tree in the mural confirms that the movie takes place after the conclusion of Loki Season 2.

Is Loki in Deadpool & Wolverine?

For those who need a refresher, Alioth is the gargantuan smoke monster that guards the Void at the end of time. With Loki now in charge of the TVA and the timelines, it’s not a stretch to imagine that he could be using Alioth for his own purposes.

However, before we get too carried away with our conspiracy theories, it’s worth taking a step back and considering the limitations of Loki’s current situation. As we saw in the Loki series finale, the God of Stories is now trapped in the Void, tasked with maintaining the delicate balance of the timelines. The whole point of his new role is to keep the timelines in check, not to gallivant around the Multiverse causing mischief.

have any use for Alioth though- he is holding all the timelines together and not pruning any to preserve a sacred timeline- he shouldn’t need a void or a creature to eat pruned matter. Unless he’s just keeping him as a nice pet which would be funny. — Can I Essex His Springtime Serpent? (@havanesemom13) April 22, 2024

While the hints and teases in the trailer are certainly tantalizing, we can’t certainly forget that Marvel is known for its clever red herrings. For all we know, the appearance of Alioth, B-15, could be just a wink and nod to the fans who have been following the MCU‘s multiversal adventures with bated breath.

