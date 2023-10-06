Where is Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’ season 2?

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 1, “Ouroboros.”

Miss Minutes was the most adorable part of Loki season 1… right up until she wasn’t. Sh*t hit the fan, and she became really sinister really fast. But while Sylvie knife-bumped He Who Remains into oblivion, where did the creepy clock go off to? Honestly, I was expecting her to try and turn the TVA against Loki, knowing that other Kang variants are on the way. But she has been strangely MIA the whole episode even as Loki created an infinite loop of his own and Sylvie made 1982’s McDonald’s her new home.

Well, unless she is planning to pull the heart-stopping stunt from the season 1 finale and is sitting in wait to jump out from a dark corner to scare some poor soul, we can expect her to show up whenever Victor Timely does. Now, this depends completely on what we have seen in the trailers so far where she is witnessed embracing her inner Chucky and terrorizing people — “You better RUN!” — in the same setting Victor Timely is seen in.

Why didn’t Miss Minutes return to the TVA after He Who Remains was killed by Sylvie?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Well, get over her fake cuteness and embrace the fact that she is one crafty mean AI who has been the TVA under He Who Remains’ control and was carrying out his wishes, ruthlessly getting branch timelines pruned.

She must be well aware of where Sylvie sent Loki, that Mobius is already free, and knew that getting there before Loki or trying to win over the divided TVA would be a futile effort as too many already discovered that they were variants and were being held on a leash by He Who Remains. A warm welcome is the last thing she would have received back at the TVA.

Mind you, she is not some mindless machine controlled by someone. She is Artificial Intelligence in a fantasy world — expect her to have agendas and trains of thought of her own. With He Who Remains dead, she probably chose the best solution for her survival — finding the next best variant of her former master. And who knows, she was probably working with the Kang variants secretly this whole time.

Just don’t pop out of nowhere this time, Miss Minutes. My heart is already doing laps with all the hair-flipping Loki is indulging in (not that I am complaining).

Loki season 2 is now airing on Disney Plus, with weekly episodes set to air every Thursday.