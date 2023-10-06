What is the significance of Broxton, Oklahoma in ‘Loki’ season 2, and is it a real place?

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 1.

Let’s first get the preliminaries out of the way — yes, Broxton, the Oklahoma town Sylvie lands in the post-credits scene of episode 1, actually exists. In reality, it is more of an unincorporated community and less of a town in Oklahoma. But that doesn’t lessen the fact that Loki season 2 has not chosen the place on some random whim.

Does it have any significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Apart from becoming Sylvie’s vacation spot after murdering He Who Remains and diligently (but not so subtly) promoting McDonald’s? No, nothing, not yet at least. But as for its ties to the Marvel comics goes, it has quite a few big ones.

Is there a Broxton, Oklahoma in Marvel Comics and is it connected to Loki?

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

You bet there is, so much so that the would-be town’s barely there Wikipedia page has its significance in the comics bulking up its entry a bit.

So, the comics. In the comics by J. Michael Straczynski, Thor set up a new home for the Asgardians in 2007’s Thor #1 after they were reborn post perishing during the events of “Ragnarok” (2004), and the realm was temporarily destroyed.

The Asgardians retained the place as their home for a while — even when Asgard itself was eventually hovering over Broxton — unlike the MCU where the new Asgard put up roots in Tønsberg, Norway.

Anyway, what is important is in the comics, Broxton doesn’t really get a happy ending after trying to keep up with literal gods living amongst its human residents. Ulik, the Asgardian troll with a dedicated vendetta against Thor, joins forces with the massive and powerful company Roxxon to destroy the town. While the tussle just wrecked Broxton, it was God Tempest, severely pissed by Thor, who decimated the town.

As for Sylie’s connection to Broxton, Lady Loki is the form Loki took during his time in Broxton in the comic books. So, if Loki season 2 choosing Broxton, Oklahoma was a nifty little Easter egg, then great. It playing a bigger role than just being one of Sylvie’s many rest stops (before she joins forces with You Know Who to save Loki) would also be welcome. But if not, if Asgardians setting up shop somewhere else doesn’t deter Marvel from picking points from the town’s appearance in its source material, here is hoping the MCU’s Broxton escapes its gory fate from the Marvel comics.

Loki season 2 is now airing on Disney Plus, with weekly episodes set to air every Thursday.