Does ‘Loki’ season 2 episode 1 have a post-credits scene?

Season 2 of Loki is already getting wildly praised as a return to form for the MCU following the disastrous Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion. While it might be a little early to make such a bold call, after just one episode and considering the rapid downfall of previous Disney Plus shows, the fact that the sci-fi-inspired series needed no reshoots and already delivered a fantastic first season, should encourage Marvel fans to dare raise their hopes.

The first episode of season 2 dealt with the aftermath of the catastrophic events of the season 1 finale and picked up right where that season left off. The destruction of the Sacred Timeline after Sylvie killed He Who Remains is causing Loki to jump between past, present, and future arbitrarily and uncontrollably. Meanwhile, the Judge’s Council at the TVA must decide how to proceed now that the Time-Keepers have been revealed to be fake androids, and everyone’s discovered they’re all variants from a timeline that was once pruned.

Is there a post-credits scene in episode 1 of Loki‘s season 2?

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes. You’ll surely be happy to learn that the first episode of the God of Mischief’s second solo outing wraps up with a little teaser for an upcoming storyline. And not just any storyline at that. In the extra post-credits scene, we get a sneak peek at Sylvie’s whereabouts, following her brave (and a little senseless) decision to put her dagger through Kang’s heart.

The vengeful Loki variant is now hiding out in Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982. Right after she arrives, she heads to a McDonald’s (understandable) and is instantly amazed by the happy and peaceful lifestyle everyone seems to be enjoying. A loving couple and a group of friends stand out to her, as she wistfully states, “I wanna try everything.”

Fans of the show will recall that Sylvie was brutally ripped from her timeline in Asgard when she was just a child by Ravonna Renslayer and denied a chance at a normal life surrounded by her family. She swore revenge against the TVA from that point on, simultaneously trying to escape and destroy the organization. So she, more than anyone, deserves a happy meal.