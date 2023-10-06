What is the runtime for ‘Loki’ season 2’s newest episode?

Now that Loki season 2 is fulfilling its glorious purpose on Disney Plus, let’s take a look at the episode runtimes to see how much entertainment we’re in for.

Like 2021’s WandaVision, Loki‘s first season was considered by many to be a great example of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe can look like in the prestige TV format.

Now we’re here with season 2 but the landscape of Disney Plus is very different. Notably, in recent memory, Secret Invasion proved to be a major disappointment both due to its poor storytelling and apparent diminishing returns when it comes to episode runtimes. Will Loki season 2 sink or swim in this regard? Only time will tell.

Loki season 2 episode lengths, revealed

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Bear in mind, we only know the runtimes for Loki season 2 when the individual episode officially drops on Disney Plus. That means we are so far privy to only the first episode’s length for right now.

It is 47:05 minutes in total. However, it is only roughly 38 minutes or so when you subtract the opening recap, and closing credits (not including the mid-credit scene).

What’s in store for next week’s episode of Loki? Regardless of what goes on with the plot itself, it will be interesting to see how the show stacks up compared to other MCU Disney Plus runtimes. Will it be near the bottom of the bunch, like I Am Groot? Or will it triumph near the top of the longest MCU runtimes for Disney Plus shows, like WandaVision, when all the dust has cleared?

Guess we’ll find out together when new episodes of Loki drop on Disney plus every Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.