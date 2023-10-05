Will there be a ‘Loki’ season 3?

How much more does the God of Mischief have up his sleeve?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Loki from his 12 years in the MCU it’s that right when you think he’s out for the count, he comes back swinging.

The first season of the acclaimed Disney Plus series saw the character weasel his way back into the MCU after the Avenger’s botched time heist in Endgame allowed the God of Mischief to sneak in through the multiversal backdoor and start fresh on a new timeline. This, of course, alerts the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to his presence, and by the time season 1 concludes, Loki has experienced a major character arc: he becomes a member of the TVA, falls in love with himself aka his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), scored a new bestie in Mobius (Owen Wilson), helped uncover the truth about the Time-Keepers, aided in enacting multiversal mayhem via the death of He Who Remains, and ended up at a point in time where nobody remembers who he is.

Season 2 plows full steam ahead without any kind of time jump to speak of. When we meet Loki, he’s face-to-face with the version of Mobius we saw in the season 1 finale — the one who has no idea who he is. Furthermore, the TVA is completely altered by Sylvie driving a sword through He Who Remains’ heart, and to make matters worse, Loki keeps Time Slipping into the past and future.

While simultaneously trying to remedy this Time Splipping problem, Loki and Mobius work together to locate Sylvie, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Miss Minutes, and other familiar faces including Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely, who we got a glimpse of in the post-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as heard He Who Remains briefly talk about in the season 1 finale.

Season 2 is a direct continuation of season 1 in more ways than one, and according to the show’s executive producer, the fun might not stop there.

Will ‘Loki’ return for a third season?

Loki’s executive producer Kevin Wright seems to think it should.

While speaking with Variety ahead of the season 2 premiere, Wright explained that both seasons 1 and 2 were meant to exist as “two chapters of the same book.” He also suggested that there’s still plenty of story to mine should Loki be greenlit for a third outing.

“Now, Season 1 and 2 were always built to be two chapters of the same book. The hope would be going forward, there are more books that we can tell these stories with. I certainly think that we could start doing that.

Of course, Marvel has not confirmed a third season yet, so as of now the answer is we don’t know. Season 2 was initially confirmed during the post-credit scene in the season 1 finale, so if the same is true of season 3, we’ll have to wait until Nov. 9 to find out for sure.

Wright also said he has high hopes that Loki can rejoin the larger MCU beyond the TVA. With Avengers: Secret Invasion on the horizon, the possibility is not too far off. If Loki season 1 introduced the multiverse, perhaps Loki season 3 could wrap it all up. Now that is what you call a poetic bookend.