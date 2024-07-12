Who is Giancarlo Esposito playing in ‘Captain America: Brave New World?’

Captain America: Brave New World has had a long journey to the big screen, from reshoots and script overhauls, to an ever-changing release date. Now, with a new teaser finally out, fans are as excited as ever to dig into the plot of Sam Wilson’s big-screen debut as Captain America. And with an official release date of Feb. 14, 2025, it’s surely going to be a Valentine’s Day to remember. Among the excitement surrounding the movie is the curiosity about Giancarlo Esposito, and who he plays in Captain America: Brave New World.

First look at Giancarlo Esposito in Brave New World

Fans got their first look at Giancarlo Esposito, as well as the rest of the cast of Brave New World in the newly released teaser. Esposito was seen decked out in all black, with dark shades and a bulletproof vest, brandishing an assault rifle.

Multiple shots showed him reloading his weapon, firing at people off camera, and stalking down the street menacingly, adding to the air of danger around his character. The movie has been reported to share the political thriller tone of its predecessor, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the teaser reinforced this rumor. The teaser also showed a glimpse of the Red Hulk, who will be the primary antagonist of the movie.

Who is Giancarlo Esposito playing?

Giancarlo Esposito has been cast as George Washington Bridge in the MCU pic.twitter.com/jDyMhekfE7 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 5, 2024

When it was announced that Giancarlo Esposito was joining the cast of Brave New World, little information was given on what role the Breaking Bad actor would be playing. His addition to the cast came with the announcement that the film would be undergoing some major re-shoots, during which his character would be added in among some new action scenes. The only confirmed detail was that he would be playing a villain.

Esposito is no stranger to playing villains, as he has played some iconic ones such as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, and his current role as Stan Edgar in The Boys.

Moreover, theories on who Esposito might be playing in Brave New World began to arise after his casting announcement. Still, the most popular theory remains the character of George Washington Bridge. The G.W. Bridge rumor was started by the X (formerly Twitter) account, My Time to Shine Hello, which is known to be a fairly reliable source of leaks.

G.W. Bridge is a S.H.I.E.L.D. Commander and former mercenary. The character is usually associated with the mutant side of Marvel comics and is often seen either partnering with or fighting against Cable. However, it wouldn’t be the first time the MCU has taken a character out of the comics and recontextualized them for the big screen. Although the teaser still didn’t confirm Esposito’s role in the movie, his costuming lends some credit to the G.W. Bridge rumor.

