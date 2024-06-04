The official trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has descended upon us, making it all but clear that the ebony antihero intends to finish up its business in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe before wreaking some prophesized havoc over in the Feigeverse, where a piece of the symbiote now resides.

Now, on the one hand, you should never say never, and maybe The Last Dance will be the Venom film that comes out of the woodwork as a genuinely solid movie; a fate that was sadly not in the cards for its predecessors, or, indeed, any of its SSU brethren. So brings us to to the other hand, where this cursed franchise has already let us down too often and too severely for anyone to reasonably get their hopes up, even if one would find no greater joy in getting hyped over a movie starring one of Spider-Man’s most interestingly notorious and notoriously interesting baddies.

Of course, this baddie is technically a goodie in The Last Dance, so who will Eddie Brock be going toe-to-tendril with this time around?

Who is the villain in Venom: The Last Dance?

By the looks of things, Venom and Eddie have their hands full with a few adversaries. With Eddie’s status as a very particular person of interest coinciding with an alien invasion courtesy of Venom’s home planet, the antagonists of The Last Dance range from Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s and Juno Temple‘s characters, Orwell Taylor and Dr. Payne, a soldier and scientist who are both tracking the titular duo), to whoever’s pulling the strings of the aforementioned extraterrestrial onslaught. Also in play is one Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham), the NYPD police officer who is now the host of the symbiote known as Toxin. Whether he ends up as friend or foe remains to be seen.

Venom: The Last Dance infests theaters on Oct. 25.

