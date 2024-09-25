Who plays Bob in ‘Thunderbolts*’ and where have we seen him before?

At long last, fans have been rewarded for their patience. The highly anticipated trailer for Thunderbolts* has finally been released.

While we tragically won’t be seeing Bucky Barnes reunite with Sam Wilson in the new Captain America film, his appearance in Thunderbolts* should salve that wound. The film is the Marvel version of the Suicide Squad, as the government marshals some of the MCU’s best bad guys to try and do some good.

Bucky has long been on a path to redemption, as has a Black Widow, Yelena Belova. Raised by the Soviets to be an unstoppable assassin, Yelena too finds herself in the morally grey area of being a murderer for hire. Also on the Thunderbolts squad are former villains, Taskmaster , Ghost, and John Walker.

However, there is also a newcomer to the Marvel circle. The new trailer introduces Bob, who is incredibly confused to be trapped in a room with some of the MCU’s deadliest characters. The character seems unassuming, that is until he is riddled with bullets and no wounds to show for it. This confirms that Bob is none other than Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry.

The Marvel equivalent of Superman, Bob is most likely included in this room because of a debilitating ability. When Bob received his abilities as Sentry, he was also joined by an evil entity known as The Void. Whatever good Sentry does, The Void balances the scales with evil deeds. So, who plays Bob?

Who plays Bob in Thunderbolts*?

If the brief moment that Bob was on screen didn’t jog any memories, the actor’s name might. After Steven Yeun left the role of Sentry due to scheduling conflicts, Lewis Pullman took on the role. Hailing from the famous Pullman family, the young actor has more going for him than just being the son of Bill Pullman.

Pullman is currently best known for 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, where he played a weapon systems officer also named Bob. He also joined Marvel alum Brie Larson in the heartbreaking Apple TV Plus series, Lessons In Chemistry. Adapted from the book of the same name, Pullman plays Calvin Evans who falls in love with Larson’s Elizabeth. The role put the actor on the map, even when one of his films was in development hell for some time.

Finally, Salem’s Lot is getting dropped on Max in October of 2024. During the management shakeup at Warner Bros., it seemed unlikely that the film would ever get released. Thankfully, the Stephen King adaptation will hit screens just in time for spooky season. The ’70s retro take on the subject material features Pullman in the lead role as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his hometown to find it infested with vampires.

Salem’s Lot has been adapted many times in the past and though Tobe Hooper’s version will remain a classic, there has yet to be a definitive feature film of the book. Pullman is clearly entering a new era of his career and will get even more attention when Thunderbolts* comes out in 2025.

