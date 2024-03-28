‘Salem’s Lot’ release window, trailer, cast, plot, and more

After years of being stuck in developmental hell and shelved from fans, the much-anticipated Salem’s Lot remake is finally on its way to terrify spooky supporters. And with an official release window finally in sight, it makes perfect sense as to why horrorhounds are now asking questions about the unsettling flick.

Recommended Videos

Considering the undeniable influence and popularity of the 1979 original miniseries, the horror community was unsurprisingly over the moon the minute the upcoming project was first announced nearly two years ago. Flash forward to now, however, and the once-present hype that was rampant within the horror realm has successfully returned now that some life has thankfully been breathed back into the horror feature. And with a spine-tingling premise that keeps die-hard horror fanatics afraid to sleep with the lights off, it’s no wonder the anticipation is now through the roof.

So with the long-awaited movie finally just inches within our grasp after a heap of patience, let’s dive in and explore everything we currently know about the Salem’s Lot remake.

When is the Salem’s Lot remake set to release?

Image via Anchor Publishing

After plenty of anticipation and patience, the Salem’s Lot remake is finally set to release at some point next year, in 2025. Despite the movie once being scheduled for a theatrical release, however, the long-awaited horror remake is now set to premiere on Max as a streaming release only. So for those who prefer to stay at home and enjoy movies from the comfort of their own home, then this has certainly turned out to be a win-win situation.

Is there a trailer?

Image via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, no official trailer for the remake has been released at this time, despite the movie likely being ready for almost two years now. That being said, a variety of reshoots did take place, so perhaps that could be the reason why a trailer isn’t ready for release yet. However, special teaser footage did appear during CinemaCon back in 2022, so maybe we’ll be getting the release of the much-anticipated trailer sooner rather than later.

Who’s in the cast?

Image via Warner Bros. Television

As it stands, Lewis Pullman is set to lead the charge as main character Ben Mears, along with a star-studded lineup of credible acting talent — including Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, and Pilou Asbæk.

What is Salem’s Lot about?

Image via Warner Bros.

As is the premise in Stephen King’s iconic novel, Salem’s Lot centers around a town in Maine that has been overturned and overrun by a band of sinister and vengeful vampires. Once Ben Mears returns to his hometown, he uncovers the ominous secrets and dangerous antics being committed in the town.