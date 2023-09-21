When it comes to Stephen King, he may be one of the most adapted authors in history. Even works of his that have already been adapted are done again in different styles and by different directors. It’s no surprise that there are even more coming down the pipeline.

From his vampiric Salem’s Lot to adaptations of his more obscure works like From Buick 8, anything is fair game. A few of these release very soon, while others have more ambiguous release dates. We’re still keeping track of them, regardless!

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Image via Paramount+

As a prequel to Pet Sematary, Lindsey Anderson Beer has directed Pet Sematary: Bloodlines for Paramount Plus with a release date of October 6, 2023. Technically, this movie is not a direct adaptation of a Stephen King work, but it does take major inspiration from the events of King’s book, Pet Sematary. It is based on the story Jud Crandall uses to warn Louis Creed about using the cemetery.

Salem’s Lot

Image via Anchor Publishing

Although the release date is unknown, and there is some question into whether or not it will ever be released, we do know that a new take on King’s Salem’s Lot was at some point being directed by Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun). Not much else is known about the project, but some Salem’s Lot fans are hoping for more info ASAP.

Welcome to Derry

Image via Warner Bros.

Welcome to Derry is an upcoming prequel series to Stephen King’s It. The series takes place in the 1960s, leading up to the events of the original series. Welcome to Derry is currently delayed at the production level due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but still has a tentative release date of 2024 on Max (HBO Max).

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

Image via Scribner

Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is set to get a movie adaptation from Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really There) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This). The movie is being made via Village Roadshow Pictures, who are know for Joker and The Matrix Resurrections. There’s currently no word on release date.

The Long Walk

Image via Scribner

Another one where details are scant, and adaptation of King’s (written as penname Richard Bachman) The Long Walk has an upcoming movie release. The project’s director has already changed from André Øvredal, settling for now in the hands of an unknown director. Although we know the screenplay come from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Ready or Not) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock, Ready or Not), not much else is known.

From Buick 8

Image via Scribner

From Buick 8 is one of Stephen King’s lesser known stories, not catching the same amount of attention as his other books. Nonetheless, the recently formed Renegade Entertainment is seeking to turn the work into a movie. Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth, Cold in July) is set to be the film’s director, but that’s about all that is known about the mysterious project.

The Life of Chuck

Image via Scribner

There are few other directors who have as much of a grip on modern horror as Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, Hush), so it makes sense to see him on this list. Flanagan is set to direct an adaptation of King’s short story “Life of Chuck” (in the book If it Bleeds) featuring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill. The release date is currently unknown.