Where to watch every live-action Batman movie

Batman is not just one of the most iconic superheroes in history, but one of the most iconic — as well as visually recognizable — fictional characters ever made. Making his first comic book appearance in 1939, Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, helped shape the public’s never-ending love affair with superheroes, and their use as modern-day fables in popular culture.

Whether you’re a hardcore Bat-fan or you want to check out The Caped Crusader’s cinematic outings for the first time, then you will likely want to watch every portrayal of the character — from Adam West to “Battinson” — to each era’s completion.

With the seemingly endless number of streaming services out there, film sagas can be broken up across various platforms, with one movie on one streamer, and its sequel on another. This handy guide will help you track down every version of Batman, with more success than the villains of Gotham City.

How to watch every live-action Batman movie

Adam West

Batman: The Movie (1966) – Available to stream on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) and DirecTV

Michael Keaton

Batman (1989) – Available to stream on Max and Amazon Prime Video

Val Kilmer

Batman Forever (1995) – Available to stream on Max and Amazon Prime Video

George Clooney

Batman & Robin (1997) – Available to stream on Max and Amazon Prime Video

Christian Bale

Batman Begins (2005) – Available to stream on Netflix US and Max

Ben Affleck

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Available to stream on Max, DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video, TNT, TBS, and truTV

Robert Pattinson

The Batman (2022) – Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Max

Bonus Edition: Every live-action movie featuring a Batman appearance

Before you say something like, “wait, what about Justice League?,” here is a list of movies featuring Batman that are not strictly classed as Batman movies. In short, these are films where Batman plays a supporting role or makes a cameo appearance, rather than the title role. So basically, every Ben Affleck outing as Batman.

If you’re a bat-stan for Michael Keaton, or you want to try to navigate the often-complicated DC Extended Universe (DCEU), these films are broken down by actor appearance. If you want to avoid spoilers regarding movie cameos, look away now.

Adam West

The Flash (2023) (archival footage only) – Available to stream on Max, still showing in select movie theaters

Michael Keaton

The Flash (2023) – Available to stream on Max, still showing in select movie theaters

George Clooney

The Flash (2023) (uncredited cameo) – Available to stream on Max, still showing in select movie theaters

Ben Affleck

Suicide Squad (2016) – Available to stream on Max, DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video, TNT, TBS, and truTV

Dante Pereira-Olson

Joker (2019) (young Bruce Wayne only) – Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Max

Hulu customers can watch many of Batman’s outings on Max, as part of an exclusive deal called “Hulu with Max,” for an extra $15.99 a month. This deal is available for a limited time only.