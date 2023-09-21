How to read Stephen King books in order

When discussing the most successful and influential horror authors of all time, bookworms and the horror-loving masses alike need to look no further than Stephen King. To date, the renowned novelist has crafted nearly 100 books while utilizing favorable elements of the bizarre macabre — including themes within the realms of the supernatural, science fiction, and fantasy. As a die-hard follower of King’s novels, I must admit that I’ve read a good portion of these myself. In fact, I probably read 1986’s It waaaay earlier than I should have.

As much as the Maine native’s books should be applauded on most days, today feels like a particularly special day to celebrate his written success — especially since it’s King’s birthday! And with King turning 76 years old, he almost has as many books as he does years of his life. Now that’s dedication to the grind. But what exactly is the best way to read King’s novels in order while the lights are dim and the moon is shining?

In order from 1974-1980

Carrie (1974)

‘Salem’s Lot (1975)

Rage (1976)

The Shining (1977)

The Stand (1978)

Night Shift (1978)

The Long Walk (1979)

The Dead Zone (1979)

Firestarter (1980)

The Mist (1980)

Roadwork (1980)

In order from 1981-1990

Cujo (1981)

The Running Man (1981)

The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger (1982)

Apt Pupil (1982)

The Breathing Method (1982)

Different Seasons (1982)

Christine (1983)

Pet Sematary (1983)

Cycle of the Werewolf (1983)

The Talisman (1984)

Thinner (1984)

Skeleton Crew (1985)

IT (1986)

The Eyes of the Dragon (1987)

The Dark Tower: The Drawing of the Three (1987)

Misery (1987)

The Tommyknockers (1987)

The Dark Half (1989)

Four Past Midnight (1990)

In order from 1991-2000

The Dark Tower: The Waste Lands (1991)

Needful Things (1991)

Gerald’s Game (1992)

Dolores Claiborne (1993)

Nightmares and Dreamscapes (1993)

Insomnia (1994)

Rose Madder (1995)

The Regulators (1995)

The Green Mile (1996)

Desperation (1996)

The Dark Tower: Wizard and Glass (1997)

Bag of Bones (1998)

Storm of the Century (1999)

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon (1999)

Hearts in Atlantis (1999)

In order from 2001-2010

Dreamcatcher (2001)

Black House (2001)

From A Buick 8 (2002)

Everything’s Eventual: 14 Dark Tales (2002)

The Dark Tower: Wolves of the Calla (2003)

The Dark Tower: Song of Susannah (2004)

The Dark Tower VII (2004)

The Colorado Kid (2005)

Cell (2006)

Lisey’s Story (2006)

Blaze (2006)

The Secretary of Dreams, Vol. 1 (2006)

Duma Key (2008)

Just After Sunset (2008)

Under the Dome (2009)

Stephen King Goes to the Movies (2009)

Blockade Billy (2010)

Full Dark, No Stars (2010)

The Secretary of Dreams, Vol. 2 (2010)

In order from 2011-2020

11/22/63 (2011)

The Dark Tower: The Wind Through the Keyhole (2012)

Joyland (2013)

Doctor Sleep (2013)

Mr. Mercedes (2014)

Revival (2014)

Finders Keepers (2015)

The Bazaar of Bad Dreams (2015)

End of Watch (2016)

Sleeping Beauties (2017)

Gwendy’s Button Box (2017)

The Outsider (2018)

Elevation (2018)

The Institute (2019)

Gwendy’s Magic Feather (2020)

If It Bleeds (2020)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2020)

In order from 2021-2023