How many of Stephen King’s books feature Holly Gibney?

There’s nothing like finding the same character throughout multiple novels by an author. You may feel especially attached to that character and hope to read more about their adventures in their fictional universe. And Holly Gibney is no exception to this phenomenon, garnering tons of fans since her first appearance in a Stephen King book.

An autistic investigator character who stands as a refreshing take on the savant persona, Holly Gibney feels relatable and approachable to many who connect with her neurodivergence. Gibney’s character isn’t just limited to the pages of books, either. She’s been portrayed by both Justine Lupe in Mr. Mercedes and Cynthia Erivo in The Outsider.

Where Holly Gibney garners the most attention and fanfare are her appearances in several Stephen King novels, namely the The Bill Hodges Trilogy. But just how many does she show up in? And does she have a novel dedicated to just her?

Where does Holly Gibney appear in Stephen King books?

Stephen King has a penchant for recurring characters that he likes to pepper throughout different books. Dick Halloran and Randal Flagg are older staples of this, but Holly Gibney is a much newer character. She first appeared in Mr. Mercedes in 2014. Gibney appears in a total of six stories (five of which are full length novels), one of which is a book that specifically focuses on her.

Holly Gibney shows up in Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, End of Watch, and The Outsider. You can also find her in the short story called If It Bleeds. Most recently, Gibney was written about as the titular character in Holly by King. Based on King’s fondness for the character (as well as the fondness fans feel for her), we think it’s unlikely that this is the end of Gibney.