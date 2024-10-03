‘A grim picture of young people’s reading habits’: Apparently being a ‘Percy Jackson’ fan is a troubling sign of literary decline

As a book lover who believes that Young Adult and commercial fiction can be as wonderful and well-written as the latest award-winning literary tome, I’m fascinated by a recent discussion about what young adults are reading.

An X user recently shared an excerpt from a piece in The Atlantic called “The Elite College Students Who Can’t Read Books,” which suggests that students used to be “better” readers. Nicholas Dames, a professor at Columbia University, told the reporter that “almost half of” his students say that their “favorite” books are the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan. The implication? Students once read (and loved) classic literature… and now they don’t.

This implies that before now, students' pool from which they selected their "favorite" was required reading, and this new cohort is selecting from a pool that additionally includes books they've chosen to read without prompting — cheap beans (@AxonsReplete) October 2, 2024

This is a problematic view, to be certain. Other X users were similarly confused by the idea that young adults reading books meant for young audiences is an issue. One shared that a YA novel was comforting and relatable when they had lost a friend. Others pointed out that Percy Jackson isn’t child’s play ⏤ it’s actually clever and incredibly well-written. I can appreciate the beautiful prose and literary legacy of Wuthering Heights as much as the next person, but unless you’re living in the 1800s and brooding in some moors (maybe that’s how you spend your Friday nights, no judgment), you might not find it super relatable.

YA books, on the other hand, paint pictures of modern life and often depict universal moments like fights with friends, first loves, and the painful yet necessary journey of closing the gap between who you are and who you’d like to be. They might also involve pens that turn into swords, sea monsters that try to drown you, and fathers that turn out to be gods. What’s so wrong with that?

Young adults liking young adult books is an issue? — Khaled (@khaled74) October 3, 2024

This is insanely condescending. I teach both high school and college… if you’re judging the student populace on their favorite books instead of the fact that they ACTUALLY READ, then you’re part of the problem. — BK (@benkdigital) October 3, 2024

As many pointed out, it’s wonderful when people read, period, and there’s no need to split hairs over what they “should” be reading. While the professor quoted in The Atlantic might think this is a new issue, it’s actually not. Back when J.K. Rowling wasn’t a horrifying disappointment, everyone said people weren’t “real” readers if they dove into the Harry Potter series. The same thing happened with the Twilight craze. At the same time, people praised kids and teens for spending time with books instead of staring at TV screens. Today, we’d say we’re glad when “the youths” look at a physical novel instead of scrolling through TikTok 24/7. Is reading good, not good, or somewhere in between? The mixed signals are bouncing off the walls like Patronuses.

If I think about my favorite books from both high school and university, I wouldn’t necessarily mention a classic. I loved Sarah Dessen’s coming-of-age romances, sought out memoirs like Prozac Nation, and also some so-called women’s fiction. Sure, I enjoyed Turn of the Screw in grade 12 and appreciated the wry sarcasm of The Catcher in the Rye as much as everyone else, but the creepy horror tale and witty take on “phonies” were different and more interesting to me than typical classics.

Why? My favorite book is still A Wrinkle in Time, ostensibly a “children’s book.” — Shelley of Green Gables 🐦🌻 (@ShelleyToolis) October 3, 2024

The heart of the matter is that readers are going to read (just like bakers are going to bake, according to Taylor Swift) and bookworms are likely to seek out both classics and popular books alike. Others just aren’t into reading. According to the Children and Young People’s Reading survey, 58% of children and teens between 8 and 18 years old saw reading as a fun hobby in 2016. By 2023, however, that number was down to 43%. Does that mean reading popular books like Percy Jackson is bad for you? Of course not. It means reading isn’t for everyone, but for those who do read, you can read whatever you want, snobby college professors be damned. Being a well-rounded book lover means enjoying romance novels, YA fantasy (looking at you, Fourth Wing), celebrity memoirs, scary thrillers, and any other story that appeals to you. Those are the kinds of books on my TBR list. Let’s not police what stories people enjoy, shall we?

