A TV adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ just found it’s perfect showrunner in a popular horror connoisseur

Dust off those old buckets of blood (if you have any on hand) because Carrie is headed to the silver screen, with an uber-popular horror connoisseur on board as a showrunner.

That’s right, it has been confirmed that the Stephen King classic — which follows a bullied high-schooler who gains telekinetic powers — will be adapted into a television series, and is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Nabbing a showrunner who himself reaches King-levels in terms of iconic thrills, the Carrie series will be written and executive produced by Mike Flanagan, the horror maven behind Netflix shows like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Carrie will mark one of multiple team-ups between King and Flanagan, with the latter also bringing to life the author’s 1992 suspense novel Gerald’s Game as well as his 2020 novella The Life of Chuck, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. Flanagan also helmed the feature film Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to fellow King classic The Shining.

With so many collaborations under their belt, Flanagan and King are quickly becoming an iconic pairing up there with Simon and Garfunkel, bacon and eggs, or King and his gloriously anti-Trump X feed. An official logline for the TV reboot of Carrie reads much the same as the original plot, but promises “a bold and timely reimagining” of the classic story.

While further details around the series remain scarce (I’m assuming pig’s blood will be involved in some capacity), we know that Carrie will encompass eight episodes, which allows more time to dig into the lore that previous adaptations haven’t been able to. The most notable of these was the Brian De Palma-directed Carrie, which hit cinemas in 1976 and starred Sissy Spacek in the title role alongside John Travolta and Piper Laurie.

Actually, let him have a go at Salem's Lot. That's long overdue a good adaptation. https://t.co/4XnUlqFN3H — Talking Scared Podcast (@TalkScaredPod) October 21, 2024

Reacting to the news on X (his least favorite platform), King reshared the announcement of the Carrie series while supporting the idea of Flanagan also helming his version of Salem’s Lot, which one fan said is “long overdue [for] a good adaptation.” The TV show is one of multiple projects currently in the works for King, who famously options his literary properties for just $1.

Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is currently working on an adaptation of King’s novel The Long Walk, while Edgar Wright is directing a new version of The Running Man with Glen Powell, Josh Brolin and Lee Pace attached to star. Elsewhere, King’s 1980 short story The Monkey will get its time in the spotlight with a film adaptation starring Theo James out next year, and so too will the It prequel series, Welcome To Derry, helmed by the director of the first two films.

There’s no word yet on who will appear in the Carrie series, but given that Trump is somewhat of a muse for King, and how his fake tan stains often drip in a way reminiscent of the blood-stained character, maybe there’s a movie role in the former president’s future. Actually, scrap that… his real-life antics are horrifying enough as it is.

