Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn in 'Kinds of Kindness'.
Image via Searchlight Pictures
Category:
Movies

Everything about Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ new movie after ‘Poor Things’

Back to back years with new Yorgos Lanthimos releases? We're blessed.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:22 am

Yorgos Lanthimos went from a buzzy name to a household one after his 2023 hit Poor Things. A year later, he’s getting ready to release another highly-anticipated film featuring more than a few of his favorite muses.

Recommended Videos

The official teaser for Kinds of Kindness instantly got film fans talking. After a couple of absurdist period pieces directed from Tony McNamara scripts, Lanthimos is going back to modern settings and partnering back up with his faithful Greek collaborator Efthimis Filippou, with whom he made his first hits Dogtooth, The Lobster, and Killing of a Sacred Deer.

What is Kinds of Kindness about?

Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, and Hong Chau in 'Kinds of Kindness'.
Image via Searchlight Pictures

Described as a “triptych fable” in Searchlight’s official synopsis of the film, Kinds of Kindness is an anthology made out of three segments about “a man without choice who tries to take control of his life,” “a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person” and “a woman who is determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

Who stars in Kinds of Kindness?

Emma Stone in 'Kinds of Kindness'
Image via Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. The director’s Oscar-winning muse Emma Stone is back along with Poor Things cast mates Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Mamoudou Athie.

Joe Alwyn, who starred with Stone in Lanthimos’ 2018 film The Favourite, is also joining Kinds of Kindness, as well as The Whale‘s Hong Chau, Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, and Jesse Plemons (whose filmography is so rich it’s hard to name just one film, so we’ll name a few: Civil War, The Power of the Dog, Killers of the Flower Moon, plus many more).

From the film’s official synopsis as well as the promotional materials released so far, we’ll bet that Dafoe, Chau, Qualley, and Plemons will be headlining the guru storyline, while Stone and Alwyn take the lead on another one of the film’s segments. Athie appears to be playing the cop in the third storyline. It also looks like most of the actors will play a part in all three sections.

When is Kinds of Kindness coming out?

Mamoudou Athie in 'Kinds of Kindness'.
Image via Searchlight Pictures

Kinds of Kindness is making its debut in competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, before heading to theaters worldwide a month later.

Searchlight Pictures is distributing the film in the United States, where it will be released on June 21, 2024. A week later, on June 28, it’ll make its way to theaters across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Greek release will happen earlier, on Mary 30.

Is there a trailer for Kinds of Kindness?

There are two one-minute-long trailers for Kinds of Kindness teasing the roles of each of the cast members in what looks like another Lanthimos banger. The director is famous for his outrageous black humor and provocative visual style.

The music choices for each are definite highlights and a good preview of the film’s seemingly offbeat tone: Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, and Dave Stewart’s “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” and Cobrah’s “Brand New Bitch.” Take a look at the movie poster, below.

Kinds of Kindness movie poster
Image via Searchlight Pictures

Kinds of Kindness, whose script was initially titled And, was filmed in New Orleans from October 24 to December 16, 2022, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, making it the longest film in Yorgos Lanthimos’ filmography.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 5 fang-tastic vampire movies to watch if you loved ‘Abigail’
Alisha Weir as Abigail
Category: Movies
Movies
5 fang-tastic vampire movies to watch if you loved ‘Abigail’
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Where is the cast of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is the cast of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How old was Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
How old was Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Read Article The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer’s most deep-cut Easter egg is also its funniest
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer’s most deep-cut Easter egg is also its funniest
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Gone for $1M to a TMZ’: Chris Pratt posts an ‘illegal’ video and hits the world where it hurts
Chris Pratt
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
‘Gone for $1M to a TMZ’: Chris Pratt posts an ‘illegal’ video and hits the world where it hurts
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 5 fang-tastic vampire movies to watch if you loved ‘Abigail’
Alisha Weir as Abigail
Category: Movies
Movies
5 fang-tastic vampire movies to watch if you loved ‘Abigail’
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Where is the cast of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is the cast of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How old was Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
How old was Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Read Article The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer’s most deep-cut Easter egg is also its funniest
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer’s most deep-cut Easter egg is also its funniest
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Gone for $1M to a TMZ’: Chris Pratt posts an ‘illegal’ video and hits the world where it hurts
Chris Pratt
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
‘Gone for $1M to a TMZ’: Chris Pratt posts an ‘illegal’ video and hits the world where it hurts
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.