When it comes to the colossal landscape of Hollywood, it’s certainly not uncommon for projects to be stuffed down the drain and forgotten about. And while one of the most recent throwaways would be DC’s Batgirl, the horror genre boasts a similar unreleased project — and that would be the Salem’s Lot remake.

After being announced in 2020, the Stephen King adaptation has since received a plethora of different release dates — all of which have been scrapped, and eventually led to the horror film being removed from the official Warner Bros. schedule. As a result, the horror community began to consistently worry about the future of the project and whether or not the Gary Dauberman vehicle would ever be released.

In the aftermath of the movie’s constant release date changes, the question still begs as to whether or not the horror genre has a chance of watching the horror extravaganza.

So, is the Salem’s Lot remake finally releasing?

Image via Warner Bros.

After years of taking up considerable space on the shelf and losing a broad amount of hype, yes, the Salem’s Lot remake is finally set to be released — and much to the sheer delight of horror fanatics around the world. As per Deadline, the much-anticipated remake is scheduled to be released on Max at some point later this year. Before the announcement, the horror film was originally scheduled to be released in theaters, but it’s obvious a fair amount of delays has changed the entire process.

And while this belatedly being released feels like a win for the genre, it not receiving a theatrical release is a disappointment for both fans and the studio, especially when you consider how successful both It remakes were.

Even with the streaming release, however, it’s hard to deny just how excited the horror community truly is. This is especially true for Stephen King himself, who tweeted back in February about how he wasn’t completely sure as to why Warner Bros. was “holding it back” from being released to the public, insisting that the remake is “quite good.”

Regardless of the project receiving a streaming or theatrical release, it’s safe to say that we’re ready to watch the vampires in Maine crawl out of the woodwork.