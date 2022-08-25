Horror fans concerned after Warner Bros. removes ‘Salem’s Lot’ from release calendar

‘Salem’s Lot is one of Stephen King’s best novels, telling the chilling tale of a writer returning to his hometown and slowly realizing the residents are being turned into bloodsucking vampires. King has repeatedly named it as one of his favorite works, feeling like he successfully commented on small-town identities being gradually erased and communities turning on one another.

The story was memorably adapted by Tobe Hooper in 1979 as a two-part miniseries, and again in 2004 by Band of Brothers director Mikael Salomon. The story just can’t stay dead, though, and Warner Bros. commissioned a new adaptation by Annabelle, The Nun, and IT writer Gary Dauberman.

Of course, anyone working on a mid-budget Warner Bros. movie must be on edge after the controversial last-minute cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Now fans are even more concerned, as the already-delayed Salem’s Lot has been removed from the release schedule, and will now no longer premiere on April 21, 2023.

me bc salem’s lot is no longer on warner bros. release schedule for next year pic.twitter.com/SnixKnAOad — allison (@allinicolee5) August 25, 2022

Some are worried that extensive reshoots might be on the way:

SALEM'S LOT has been pushed back to 2023 instead of next month. Coming on the heels of BATGIRL's cancellation, I'm wondering if Warner Bros. is worried about the film and ordered extensive reshoots.@HollywoodInToto, have you heard anything?https://t.co/6bcLBauTV4 — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) August 4, 2022

Maybe a Halloween 2023 release date would make more sense:

I enjoy this positivity. They pushed Salem’s Lot from April to a TBD date. If they make that an October heater, this will all have been an elite move. — Justin Mills (@JMisAlright) August 25, 2022

But others are predicting doom and gloom:

Could you say…a stake has been driven through Salem's Lot's heart? pic.twitter.com/RWDjpcXrD3 — Mike Snoonian (@mike_snoonian) August 25, 2022

It’s definitely not a great omen for the movie’s future:

'Salem's Lot movie going from September to April 2023 to ____?? pic.twitter.com/XNqLtgGrPe — ZD (@ZachDionne) August 24, 2022

We’re always down for a Stephen King adaptation, even if they are very hit and miss, so fingers crossed this is merely a delay rather than a cancellation. Then again, if you want tension and despair, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is giving movie fans more than they can handle right now. Who needs horror movies anyway?