‘Salem’s Lot’ reboot gets delayed by 7 months

Salem’s Lot is apparently Salem’s Not — at least for the time being. Much to the chagrin of movie-goers and horror fanatics alike, the release date for Salem’s Lot has unexpectedly been changed ahead of its anticipated arrival this fall. The upcoming project was set to serve as the first film adaptation based on Stephen King’s bone-chilling 1975 novel, which received two television miniseries adaptations in 1979 and 2004, respectively. And while the film was slated for a theatrical release on Sept. 9, Warner Bros. has effectively changed the release date to April 21, 2023.

According to Deadline, the reason for the release date change is apparently due to “Covid-related delays” when it relates to the post-production stage. Due to this move, Deadline additionally expects the fall box-office will be notably underwhelming without a big-name movie like Salem’s Lot leading the charge — especially when it comes to the usual success of movies released during Labor Day weekend.

At the center of the project is director Gary Dauberman — known for his work on It, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home — who also penned the script for the horror movie. The upcoming movie is expected to follow the story of King’s novel, which focuses on an army of vampires taking over a small town in Maine. Joining Dauberman on the cast side of things are Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, and Nicholas Crovetti.

Pullman, who is set to star in the film as author Ben Mears, expressed his excitement for the return of vampires in horror — and even though the date has changed, our excitement as fans, too, remains just as high.

Salem’s Lot is now scheduled for release on April 21, 2023