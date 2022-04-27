Footage and release date for Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ unveiled

Step aside, 'Morbius', there's some new vampires in town with 'Salem's Lot' coming to the big screen this year.

The adaptation of Stephen King’s classic book Salem’s Lot has had a trailer reveal and a release date confirmed at CinemaCon.

Footage descriptions arrived on Twitter, with confirmation of its suitably spooky visuals and setting, alongside comparisons to the successful It duology.

Based off King’s second-ever published novel, it’s been noted by its author as one of his favourite works.

Dauberman introduces a trailer of @StephenKing's Salem's Lot, in theaters September 9. — CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) April 27, 2022

#SalamsLot looks okay. Visually "big" but very much trying to be "IT with vampires." #Cinemacon2022 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 27, 2022

We got a trailer for #SalemsLot .



Looks damn good and scary AF!!



I’m gonna have to reread this one again from #StephenKing . pic.twitter.com/wbM9hwzRLR — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 27, 2022

The vampiric horror flick is set to release Sept. 9, directed by The Conjuring alum Gary Dauberman.

This story is developing.