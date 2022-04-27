Footage and release date for Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ unveiled

The adaptation of Stephen King’s classic book Salem’s Lot has had a trailer reveal and a release date confirmed at CinemaCon.
Footage descriptions arrived on Twitter, with confirmation of its suitably spooky visuals and setting, alongside comparisons to the successful It duology.
Based off King’s second-ever published novel, it’s been noted by its author as one of his favourite works.
The vampiric horror flick is set to release Sept. 9, directed by The Conjuring alum Gary Dauberman.
This story is developing.