Did Taylor Swift sue Ryan Reynolds over copyright infringement in ‘Deadpool 2?’

In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds talked about being sued by Taylor Swift for a blink-and-you-miss easter egg in Deadpool 2. But what’s the truth about this supposed legal battle?

At the heart of the furry fiasco lies a seemingly innocuous T-shirt worn by Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2. The shirt featured images of Swift’s adorable cats, Meredith and Olivia, turning what was intended as a playful nod to the singer into a potential legal minefield.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Town Hall in New York, Reynolds cheekily admitted to the feline fashion choice, stating, “Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt. Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all”. But when asked if he had sought permission from Swift for this catty cameo, Reynolds’ response was nothing short of hilarious. “No, I was sued. I lost everything in that one,” he quipped with his trademark sarcasm. The actor went on to paint a vivid picture of a legal battle of epic proportions, complete with “very, very powerful lawyers” and paralegals so formidable that “the real lawyers didn’t even bother with it.”

Was the feline feud between Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift real?

Before fans start envisioning a courtroom showdown between Deadpool and Taylor Swift (now that would be a movie worth watching!), it’s important to note that Reynolds’ comments were made in jest. The Deadpool 2 crew secured permission from Swift’s team to use the images of her beloved felines in the movie, as Reynolds cleared out in the same interview. The actor says, “I would never do such a thing without her permission.”

Far from being at odds, Reynolds and Swift share a close friendship that extends beyond the realms of Hollywood. Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are known to be part of the “Wildest Dreams” singer’s inner circle. The couple and their daughters recently attended one of Swift’s concerts in Madrid, dancing and enjoying the music like any other Swifties. Reynolds even admitted that his entire family is “obsessed” with Swift’s music, proving there’s no bad blood between these A-listers. There have even been rumors Swift would make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine – a perfect sequel to the cat shirt if we are being honest.

So, the next time you watch Deadpool 2 and spot that famous feline T-shirt, remember: it’s not a sign of a legal cat-astrophe but rather a purr-fect example of friendship and mutual admiration in the often clawing world of show business.

