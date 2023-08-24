Expressing frustration with Warner Bros. over a hotly-anticipated horror that was shelved 1 year ago immediately backfires

The head-scratching topic of the Salem’s Lot remake helmed by Warner Bros. continues to be a never-ending controversy which many folks still harbor questions about. After the studio initially released exclusive footage from the film’s trailer back in 2022 at CinemaCon, horror fanatics and Stephen King supporters have remained frustrated once it was then announced that Warner Bros. had pulled the movie from its official release calendar and has remained silent about the project ever since.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for passionate Redditors over on the r/horror platform to express obvious disappointment with plans surrounding the project as of late — with one dissatisfied Redditor pointing out that it’s “not cool” that Warner Bros. is keeping fans in the dark about the horror flick and has yet to offer any concrete information or updates since the movie was shelved nearly 1 year ago.

Image via Warner Bros.

And while the OP was undoubtedly looking for a ton of support and fellow Redditors to stand beside them, commenters as far as the eye can see were quick to insist that sometimes being surprised is fun and that we as fans don’t need to know the “scoop” on everything. Others piped up and insisted that we should all feel lucky if we ever get to see the movie considering how projects such as Batgirl were completely axed by Warner Bros.

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, it’s not difficult to understand why some members of the horror community are unsettled over the fact that we haven’t received a real update on the project since last year. That being said, at least Warner Bros. continues to pull the trigger on most horror projects in the pipeline, so we do have The Nun II to look forward to.