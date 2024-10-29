‘With Marvel, nothing is called finished’: Don’t start fainting, but Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight might not be done in the MCU just yet

Of all the era-specific entries that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s television campaign has gone through, none stole the show quite like Moon Knight, wherein the illustrious Oscar Isaac went head-to-head with Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow in an intriguing clash of Egyptian gods and extreme ideologies.

When we last left Marc and Stephen (i.e. the two alters of Moon Knight’s civilian identity, who has dissociative identity disorder), they had freed themselves of Khonshu’s control and dedicated their mercenary skills to the betterment of mankind, even if the third alter, Jake, had other plans.

We’ve yet to see Moon Knight beyond the show, but we’d also be wise to not count him out of the equation. In a recent interview with Deadline at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, Moon Knight head director Mohamed Diab revealed that while nothing is in the works as far as his knowledge goes, he maintains a great relationship with the studio and is all but ready to jump back in should Marc and Stephen’s next story need a familiar guiding hand.

“You never know — with Marvel nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe. Right now nothing is in talks but definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them.”

This is, of course, hardly an omen of things to come, as Diab’s interest in returning to the fray has little bearing on whether Moon Knight does continue in the franchise. And at the end of the day, it might even be for the best if Moon Knight’s story did end where it is, actually.

A major aspect of Moon Knight‘s strength was precisely how compartmentalized it was from the rest of the MCU. Without the burden of any other franchise threads or nuances or worldbuilding responsibilities, it was capable of focusing on the themes and characters that it alone was interested in. As a result, we were given a profound yet accessible story about mental illness, complete with a balance of comic book spec stylings and conspiratorial stakes that, while not spotless from a writing perspective, was honest about telling a story rather than being a product.

So, really, the best way for Moon Knight to continue in the MCU may not be by way of the character himself, but of the spirit that the show carried itself with. And unlike Moon Knight the character, that spirit is something we can tangibly count on, if only marginally. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — who directed episodes of Moon Knight alongside Diab — are due to return for Daredevil: Born Again following their work on season two of Loki, and while those two are just one piece of that scrumptious Moon Knight puzzle, good things can only come from tried-and-true talent tackling an also-tried-and-true ensemble like that of Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, at which point Captain America: Brave New World (which hits theaters on Feb. 14) will have hopefully demonstrated a very specific brave new world wherein Marvel gets its head out of the ice cream box and into a carb-based diet.

