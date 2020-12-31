Only 1 MCU Movie Dominated Disney Plus In 2020

Disney Plus has steadily built up its subscriber base since being launched in 2019, and has recently attracted viewers with premieres for Mulan and Soul. However, one very familiar title dominated the platform in 2020, consistently appearing in the top ten charts for different territories. Perhaps surprisingly the only MCU film to rank among the most popular content on the streamer, Avengers: Endgame is a presence in both regional and international lists.

The 2019 Marvel hit is the highest-grossing movie of all time, and holds many other records for its immense box office performance. Endgame became exclusive to D+ on November 12th that year, and is clearly still a favorite for fans who may have seen it multiple times in theaters and on DVD. Indeed, the Russo brothers-directed picture even managed to beat out acclaimed 2020 releases like Hamilton in terms of overall worldwide popularity.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

For specific regions, Endgame finished as the eighth most popular title in the United States this year, the sixth in the UK, and the eighth in Canada and Australia. It may be that people wanted to rewatch the three-hour blockbuster on multiple occasions, or that those catching up on the MCU finally managed to reach the finale of its most recent phase. Still, it’s odd that the Avengers sequel, at eighth place, is the only Marvel production to be in even the worldwide top 25 Disney Plus films, considering the attention that other franchise instalments like Black Panther received in 2020.

Looking forward, it may be that audiences will continue to rewatch Avengers: Endgame ahead of the much-anticipated launch of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki in 2021, especially given how much these shows depend on plot-lines established in what remains perhaps the MCU’s greatest standalone accomplishment. Were you one of the Disney Plus subscribers who revisited or enjoyed Avengers: Endgame for the first time over the last 12 months, though? As always, let us know in the comments down below.