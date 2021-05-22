Home / movies

1 Scene In Army Of The Dead Has Fans Going Crazy

However you feel about his filmography as a whole, it can’t be denied that Zack Snyder has to be regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to kicking off his movies with a bang, a recurring feature of his output dating right back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.

The remake of George A. Romero’s classic immediately sets out its stall with a frantic opening ten minutes before an epic panning shot, while Watchmen boasts one of the 21st Century’s finest opening title sequences. The Kryptonian prologue in Man of Steel, meanwhile, is Snyder going full sci-fi space opera in fast-paced and massively entertaining fashion, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ran through familiar beats in a new and stylish way, and even HBO Max’s Justice League took the time to lay the groundwork during the first set of credits.

It’s a trend he’s continued with Netflix’s Army of the Dead, and as you can see from the reactions below, subscribers are loving the way the filmmaker introduces his zombie apocalypse and the cast of characters forced to live with it.

Army of the Dead‘s first ten minutes are peak Zack Snyder, featuring all of his signature visual flourishes set against the backdrop of Las Vegas being overrun by hordes of the undead. If they gave out awards for title sequences, then it would definitely be a frontrunner, but it nonetheless perfectly encapsulates the two hours of unbridled zombie mayhem that arrive in its wake once the meat of the storyline kicks into gear and we follow our intrepid band of mismatched heroes into the quarantine zone for the big heist.

