1 Scene In Army Of The Dead Has Fans Going Crazy

However you feel about his filmography as a whole, it can’t be denied that Zack Snyder has to be regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to kicking off his movies with a bang, a recurring feature of his output dating right back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.

The remake of George A. Romero’s classic immediately sets out its stall with a frantic opening ten minutes before an epic panning shot, while Watchmen boasts one of the 21st Century’s finest opening title sequences. The Kryptonian prologue in Man of Steel, meanwhile, is Snyder going full sci-fi space opera in fast-paced and massively entertaining fashion, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ran through familiar beats in a new and stylish way, and even HBO Max’s Justice League took the time to lay the groundwork during the first set of credits.

It’s a trend he’s continued with Netflix’s Army of the Dead, and as you can see from the reactions below, subscribers are loving the way the filmmaker introduces his zombie apocalypse and the cast of characters forced to live with it.

Army of the Dead was decent enough, turned it on last night simply to hear Alison Crowe do her thing on Viva Las Vegas during the opening credits and wound up watching the whole thing. — ⭐TJ Greene⭐ (@flakelonger) May 22, 2021

My final thoughts on Army of the Dead: cinematically it’s great. Love the opening credits, the story isn’t terrible but it’s not great either. Acting is good, discovered the pilot was originally someone else, the jokes just weren’t that great. Apparently two prequels in the works — Leon (@nxv_1089) May 22, 2021

watching Army Of The Dead was an absolute blast! The opening credits itself was so cool & one of the best of all time. It's hard to imagine a better zombie apocalypse movie than this! Zack Snyder is a genius man 👏 — shrey🗯️ (@ayyshrey) May 22, 2021

The opening credits sequence to Army of the Dead is CRAZY — Phil Erwitt Girth (@TheKeefBrown) May 22, 2021

I just started ARMY OF THE DEAD, & it’s making me wonder: is Zach Snyder’s greatest talent doing really effective montage opening credits sequences? There’s this, DAWN OF THE DEAD, & WATCHMEN. I really think it might be the thing he is best at. And I like a lot of his films! — Jer__ (@up_in_the_Jer) May 22, 2021

WOW this Army of the Dead opening credits scene woooowwwww — F. Murray Baberaham (@mrsjesscharlton) May 22, 2021

The opening credits for Army of the Dead are so good. — • 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕯𝖆𝖞𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖆 • (@callmevvitchy) May 22, 2021

The opening credits for army of the dead should have been the movie. Same way the opening credits of wolverine origins should have been the movie — Mike Blaze (@mikeblaze_) May 22, 2021

i’m only at the opening credits but i already love Army of the Dead — Angel Giuffria (@aannggeellll) May 22, 2021

pleasantly surprised by ARMY OF THE DEAD! i gotta hand it to snyder, the dude absolutely knows how to pull off an opening credits sequence and he knows his brand. — Justin P. Alvarez (@r0cketman3) May 22, 2021

I was actually excited to watch “Army of the Dead” basically because I’m desperate for new movies. I didn’t like it much. I liked Bautista, but that was about it. The opening credits scene was pretty terrific too. — Timothy La Belle (@jonahs_ink) May 22, 2021

Army of the Dead: The opening credits could have been it's own story. I find it more interesting than the rest of the movie. — Madman (@Amedo310) May 22, 2021

Well the opening credits to Army of the Dead are fantastic — miles (@the_thirdway) May 21, 2021

Does ‘Army of the Dead’ get the award for the most ridiculously fun opening credits ever? — W A Parkin (@TheWayneyP) May 21, 2021

Army of the Dead‘s first ten minutes are peak Zack Snyder, featuring all of his signature visual flourishes set against the backdrop of Las Vegas being overrun by hordes of the undead. If they gave out awards for title sequences, then it would definitely be a frontrunner, but it nonetheless perfectly encapsulates the two hours of unbridled zombie mayhem that arrive in its wake once the meat of the storyline kicks into gear and we follow our intrepid band of mismatched heroes into the quarantine zone for the big heist.