Watch: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Tease Zombie Mayhem

The opening 15 minutes of Army of the Dead have been released online. Fresh off the release of his extended cut of Justice League on HBO Max a couple of months ago, Zack Snyder fans can’t wait for his first collaboration with Netflix, which takes the form of a zombie/heist mash-up thriller starring Dave Bautista.

Ahead of its debut in limited theaters tomorrow and arrival on streaming next week, Netflix has now made the movie’s first 15 minutes available to watch on YouTube (see above). The streamer hosted a live event for fans this Thursday afternoon, which saw Snyder and the cast – including Bautista – shepherding livestreamers through a first-person, video game-like recreation of the film’s plot. Once fans watched the half-hour experience, they were then redirected to the exclusive link to Army of the Dead‘s action-packed opening scenes.

The movie follows a group of mercenaries, led by Bautista’s Scott Ward, who embark on a dangerous but lucrative mission – to undertake a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is joined by the likes of Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro and Garret Dillahunt.

Remember, Netflix isn’t just waiting to see how this one does before launching a franchise around it, as they have so much faith in Snyder’s movie that two spinoffs are already in the works. Schweighöfer is set to return to not just reprise his character in a prequel film, titled Army of Thieves, but he’s also on board to direct the project, too. What’s more, anime-style spinoff series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is likewise in development.

Army of the Dead is set to premiere on Friday, May 21st on Netflix, but will be in theaters starting tomorrow.