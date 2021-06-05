Home / movies

1 Scene In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Has Horror Fans Freaking Out

By 1 hour ago
Based on the early consensus, horror fans are enjoying The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It more than the critics. As things stand, the third outing for Ed and Lorraine Warren is currently sitting on a 61% Rotten Tomatoes score, but audiences have deemed it worthy of a substantially higher 85%.

People who love being scared out of their seats tend to be a lot more forgiving to brand new releases set in the genre, which is why so many terrible horror pics over the years have opened at the top of the box office, but as the highest-grossing frightening franchise of all-time, the Conjuring Universe is held to slightly different and much loftier standards.

A quick glance at social media instantly lets you know that opinion is split down the middle about whether or not The Devil Made Me Do It is a cut above or a notch below its immediate predecessors, but as you can see from the reactions we’ve compiled here, there’s one scene in particular that everyone agrees is arguably the standout sequence.

Ironically, director Michael Chaves has been open in admitting that he lifted the idea for the waterbed jump scare directly from one of his favorite horror movies, namely A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, so as a scene the filmmaker holds close to his heart, it’s no surprise that he’s put the effort in to ensure that it’s one of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It‘s highlights. As whole, the third installment might not be quite as acclaimed as James Wan’s opening two chapters, but it’s poised to big numbers on HBO Max and decent box office business regardless.

