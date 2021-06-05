Horror Fans Are Freaked Out Over The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Most horror franchises tend to run out of gas long before they reach their eighth installment, but The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be determined to keep up the winning streak that’s seen the expanded universe become the highest-grossing string of scary flicks in the history of cinema.

The formula has remained fresh by tasking a number of filmmakers with different styles and sensibilities to helm sequels and spinoffs tangentially connected through either demons, possession or the Warren clan. The aforementioned The Devil Made Me Do It is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters everywhere, and as you can imagine, a lot of people have been rushing to check out the latest chapter in the Conjuring saga.

The third paranormal adventure for Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s famed investigators currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of the trio to date with a solid if unspectacular 61%, but audiences have pegged it at a much higher 86%. Clearly, fans are enjoying it a lot more than critics, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

damn the conjuring 3 is scary as hell — cris (@131hwa) June 5, 2021

WHY DID I GO WATCH THE CONJURING I AM A PUSSY WHEN IT COMES TO SCARY MOVIES — Angel (@Aguirre_angel23) June 5, 2021

the conjuring 3 is so scary wtf — sofea🇵🇸 (@llibraababy) June 5, 2021

Bruh the conjuring 3 was so scary, I don’t jump or get scared in scary movies but this one made me jump a lot of times 💀😂 — Chris Valdez (@ChrisV3747) June 5, 2021

Honestly the conjuring was really fucking creepy. I’m scared of all scary movies but this one really freaked me out — 👄 (@xonataaa) June 5, 2021

the conjuring movie was so scary — denji luvr❦ (@HIMENOPHOBIC) June 5, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was soooo good. Like come on yall. ITS BASED OF A TRUE STORY. That shit is REAL. Real scary if you think about it. I enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/GXcdh09uvf — Alyssa (@EarthMango14) June 5, 2021

Whoever caused the flickering lights at AMC while the credits of The Conjuring 3 was playing, y’all made the cinematic experience scary af. — Miguel Nacho Who? (@migznach) June 5, 2021

The conjuring the devil made me do it was beautiful but scary it all about crimes, law, curse, and god. It was perfect #ConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt #Conjuring3 pic.twitter.com/FDvpB1xB85 — Prince Cuenza (@Spemify_i) June 5, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, is already too much too fast. This movie is scary af. More scary than all the other ones and I didn’t even finish the movie yet — C (@heavenly_sasa) June 5, 2021

The general consensus seems to be that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It isn’t a patch on James Wan’s first two installments, but his replacement Michael Chaves still appears to have hit all the required beats in terms of atmosphere, a foreboding sense of dread and, of course, plenty of jump scares.

For the first time in a long time we could be seeing two horror titles jostling for supremacy at the box office when the dust settles at the end of the weekend, but the latest entry in Warner Bros.’ multi-billion dollar brand should realistically have enough gas in the tank to see off A Quiet Place Part II.