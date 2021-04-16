10 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody

It’s Friday, which can only mean that it’s time to run down the latest batch of weekly VOD releases. There are two fantastic movies in particular now available, but they couldn’t be more different in terms of concept, style, tone and execution.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland has long since established a reputation as one of 2020’s finest films, landing Golden Globe wins for Best Picture in the Drama category along with further prizes for Best Director, Best Actress and Best Screenplay. It’s the clear frontrunner for all of the corresponding gongs at the upcoming Academy Awards, too, with Zhao potentially having anywhere up to four Oscars under her belt before her Marvel Cinematic Universe effort Eternals arrives in November.

The intimate character study is a million miles away from this week’s other marquee release, which sees Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk going full John Wick in Nobody. Written by Wick‘s Derek Kolstad and directed by Ilya Naishuller, the brains behind the demented first person actioner Hardcore Henry, Odenkirk plays a mild-mannered family man that runs foul of the Russian mob, who soon discover that the middle-aged office drone is actually a retired and still very dangerous operative.

It’s balls to the wall genre insanity that topped the domestic box office when it hit the big screen three weeks ago, and it deserves to find a sizeable audience on VOD. However, there’s much more than just those two, and you can check out the full list down below.

Nomadland

Wedding Every Weekend

Nobody

Held

Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist

Honeydew

Jakob’s Wife

Monday

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Held

Low budget horror Jakob’s Wife currently holds a strong 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Sebastian Stan got naked in the street to promote Monday, and as always, there’s plenty of variety to be found in the weekly list of new VOD debutants.