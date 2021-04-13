Sebastian Stan Gets Naked In The Street To Promote His New Movie

Do you want to see Sebastian Stan‘s butt? The answer is clearly yes if that headline alone convinced you to click on this story. The actor’s fanbase has been steadily increasing during his decade as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s been winning rave reviews for his performance as Bucky Barnes in Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but his filmography isn’t all about lubing himself up to squeeze on a vibranium arm and punch bad guys in the face.

The benefit of having the regular and no doubt substantial paycheck that comes with being a key figure in the world’s biggest and most lucrative franchise is that it affords the stars opportunities to pursue other roles without having to worry about their career prospects. Stan has shown up in a number of acclaimed projects over the last few years including Best Picture nominee The Martian, well-reviewed dramas I, Tonya and Destroyer, atmospheric mystery thriller We Have Always Live in the Castle and Netflix’s The Devil All the Time.

His next film Monday is set for release this coming Friday, and in an effort to get the word out, the actor posted a nude photo on social media that has absolutely nothing to do with the movie but will no doubt have people talking, as you can see below.

Co-written and directed by nemesis of auto-correct Argyris Papadimitropoulos, Sebastian Stan appears opposite Denise Gough in the two-hander that unfolds across a hot summer night in Athens, leading to an intense and passionate relationship that causes both to question their short and long-term futures. It currently holds a decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%, and a lot more people will no doubt be aware of it now.