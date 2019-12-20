Sebastian Stan Says He Got Too Swole For The Winter Soldier’s Prosthetic Arm

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier looks like it’s shaping up pretty damn well. It’ll be the first of many MCU shows exclusive to Disney Plus and is expected to launch in Fall 2020. The plot will see a power struggle between our heroes and the US government in the wake of Steve Rogers’ decision to hand the mantle of Captain America down to Sam Wilson/the Falcon, with their preferred candidate being the secretly deranged US Agent.

The show should also give Sebastian Stan his time to shine as Bucky Barnes. The character’s been present for every major MCU crossover since Captain America: The Winter Soldier but has often been slightly overlooked despite having a slow redemptive arc. But Bucky’s character won’t be the only thing that’s developing, as his body has, too.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Stan explained that he’d bulked up and the difficulties that gave him while fitting into his various prosthetic arms. He laughs when the interviewer brings up the arm and explains that the costume has improved in each movie he’s been in. For The Winter Soldier arm, he had to lube himself up to be able to squeeze into it.

“It was like having a massive hammer attached to me, but it looked unbelievable in the movie, and it actually informed a lot of my body language.”

But you can cross ‘arm lube’ off Stan’s rider, as he no longer needed it by the time of Captain America: Civil War as they put a sleeve inside it. However, in the interim period, he’d decided to work out even harder in order to keep up with his brawny co-stars, explaining:

“I was so insecure being around these massive fucking guys, so I started lifting really heavy and ate a lot. I remember I showed up, and I was a little bit bigger than I had been in The Winter Soldier. The arm was a bit tight. I was losing circulation.”

Speaking of Bucky’s arm, he hinted earlier in the year that the Wakandan design he currently sports has secret features that haven’t yet been revealed. So, if you’re following the trials and tribulations of both Sebastian Stan and Bucky Barnes when it comes to unwieldy metal arms, expect more big news to come in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.