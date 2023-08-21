10 movies to watch if you loved ‘Blue Beetle’

While Blue Beetle may be suffering a bit in box-office terms thanks to being released in the shadow of Barbenheimer, the new DC film about Jaime Reyes has been getting some pretty good reviews, which makes a change from some previous big-budget movies from the franchise (looking at you, Black Adam). Ticket sales numbers aside, the character has been a favorite of the fandom since his introduction in the early days of the franchise, and gained even more of a following since being reborn as Jaime Reyes, thus becoming the most prominent Chicano superhero in the comic book world (although fans of Firebird may have something to say about that designation). If you went to the theater to see Xolo Maridueña take on the role of the hero who gets his powers from a sacred scarab and want some more films that have a similar blend of action, family dynamics, and humor, then check out the following movies!

The Flash

Another DC favorite, the Flash made his cinematic universe debut a while back, but it was only recently that a film dedicated to Barry Allen was given the green light. Controversial star Ezra Miller reprised their role as the ultra-fast, all-action star in a slightly confusing movie that tried to wade into the multiverse concept that’s all the rage at the moment. While The Flash (based on the comic series Flashpoint) did a slightly better job of it than Phase 4 of the MCU managed, some of the plotting was a bit confusing, but all in all this movie is a fun, fast-paced experience, with lots of great cameos and some even better action sequences. Like Blue Beetle, The Flash is about the main character trying to save their family from a horrible fate and succeeds in blending humor and heart in a way that doesn’t feel too hokey, like some films in the genre.

Shazam!

Another film based on a DC superhero played by a person who isn’t without controversy, 2019’s Shazam! was a critical and box-office hit, and one of the few out-and-out successes of the DCEU (set to be taken over by James Gunn). Like Blue Beetle, the main character in Shazam! is family-focused, and receives his power from a mystical source — in this case, an ancient wizard. There are also plenty of moments of levity throughout the film to make sure the mood is light, as well as some brilliant action sequences that will impress even the most discerning superhero film lover. Shazam! delivers on everything fans of Blue Beetle will want from a film and more, and has the benefit of having a sequel already out, so if you do love it, you can get a second fix.

Aquaman

This 2008 film stars Jason Momoa as the eponymous hero, and like Blue Beetle, is a part of the DCEU. However, that’s not where the similarities between the two films end with both eschewing the darker elements that have defined many superhero movies in recent years for a good old-fashioned display of action, with a lot of fun sprinkled in for good measure. The movie follows Aquaman as he battles villains and gods to claim his mantle as the Ocean Master, all while giving us plenty of laughs and a lot of nail-biting CGI-driven action sequences. Is it the sort of film that will stay with you for weeks afterwards? Probably not. Will you enjoy watching it? Almost certainly.

Wonder Woman

Amazonian warrior and all-round badass Diana Prince is portrayed brilliantly by Gal Gadot in this 2017 film, which is a little more serious than the others on this list, but doesn’t focus wholly on the gritty, darker elements of the story, instead combining big action with brilliant performances. Fans of Blue Beetle will especially love how this film dives into the lore of the character, giving us the full backstory that includes an epic battle between Greek Gods. Wonder Woman is quite possibly the best DCEU film of this era, with plenty going for it from its fast-paced storyline to its smart writing, and will certainly leave you wanting more content. A great watch that shares some of Blue Beetle‘s sensibilities, but also gives the viewer plenty of unique things to love.

Ant-Man

While it might have been simple to just put other DC films on this list, the fact is plenty of movies from the comic franchise’s biggest rival have a similar vibe to Blue Beetle, and none more so than the irreverent and wholly watchable Ant-Man. To be fair, any superhero film starring Paul Rudd was never going to be a dark tale that delved into moral ambiguity, but the way Ant-Man leans into its absurdity is something that will appeal to fans of Blue Beetle. The films also have other similarities, mostly in terms of their characterization and fast plotting, as well as the focus on relationships and plotting rather than big action sequences (although both films do have plenty of high-adrenaline moments).

Venom

Much like Blue Beetle, Venom gives us an intriguing origin story for a much-loved character, while also providing laughs and action along the way. Tom Hardy takes on the role of Eddie Brock, the man who’s consumed by a symbiotic life form and eventually becomes an antagonist for Spider-Man (although Spidey isn’t involved in this story, mostly due to rights issues between Sony and Marvel). The film itself is a bit messy and definitely not the best work of its cast (which also includes Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed), but it’s a pretty fun watch as long as you don’t take it too seriously.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is undoubtedly one of the best superhero films to come out in recent years, mixing outstanding animation with impeccable storytelling and some of the best action sequences ever committed to screen. The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teen who takes on the mantle of the famous web-slinger and works with Spideys from various other universes to stop Kingpin from completing a dastardly plan to hop between universes (albeit for sentimental reasons). Like the hero in Blue Beetle, Morales is part-Hispanic, and there is a massive focus on his family environment in the movie. Both films also act as coming-of-age movies, so there’s plenty of crossover for fans.

Kick-Ass

Another film based on a Marvel comic that isn’t in the MCU, Kick-Ass was a cultural phenomenon when it came out in 2010 and made stars of leads Chloë Grace Moretz and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter plays Dave Lizewski, a normal teen who is obsessed with superheroes, so much so he tries to become one. After a false start that involves him getting stabbed, he winds up in the middle of a real-life conspiracy that involves crime bosses, crooked cops, and a young girl who can wipe the floor with people twice her size. Quirky, funny, and smart, Blue Beetle fans will appreciate the new take on an origin story, as well as the humor. Plus, it has Nicolas Cage in it, so what’s not to love?

Spider-Man (2002)

An origin story that has a focus on family like Blue Beetle, the 2002 film Spider-Man remains a brilliant watch to this day. Tobey Maguire stars as Peter Parker, and he is excellent in the role, managing to personify the blend of fun and action that makes this such a compelling watch. Willem Dafoe plays the Green Goblin, giving a bit of extra star power to the cast, but all in all, this film is about how Parker grows his relationships while learning to deal with the new power that has been foisted upon him. Plus, it has this incredible scene which Maguire allegedly did over a hundred takes for.

Iron Man (2008)

The movie that revived Robert Downey Jr.’s career, Iron Man is also often named as the film that brought superhero stories back into the public consciousness (although some would argue Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy was just as important). Funny, fast-paced, and full of smart writing, the flick about a billionaire-turned-hero might be somewhat responsible for making the cult of nepo-baby king Elon Musk, but those behind the film can’t really be blamed for that. What they can take credit for, though, is a brilliant watch that fans of Blue Beetle will love for its irreverence and engrossing plot, as well as some standout action sequences.