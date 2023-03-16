Zachary Levi’s woes increase as ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ release leaves DC fans’ questioning his casting

The run-up to the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods definitely hasn’t been as smooth as DC would’ve liked. Star Zachary Levi has seemingly done his best to derail any good will surrounding the superhero sequel via his recent questionable social media activity, which ranges from coming perilously close to espousing anti-vaxx views and mocking International Women’s Day.

Unfortunately, the movie is now facing another bump in the road as, on the eve of its arrival in cinemas, DC fans are questioning whether Levi was right for the role of Billy Batson in the first place. Over on the DC_Cinematic subreddit, one user asked the community if anyone else agreed with them that Levi was miscast as Shazam and another actor and or story direction should’ve been chosen.

This negative post acted like a flame to the meaner moths out there as other Levi antis piped up in the comments to share their own misgivings about the former Chuck actor playing the DC icon.

Some comic book readers feel his performance simply doesn’t line up with the original character.

Others are still smarting that Jack Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson (who already played Aquaman on Smallville, remember) didn’t get the gig.

Meanwhile, some are willing to defend Levi himself, with one hot take arguing that it’s his co-star Asher Angel’s very different depiction of Billy Batson that might be the problem.

A few more fatalistic fans out there don’t even think this is an issue anymore, considering James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the DCU (although, for these people, we should direct you to evidence of Levi’s close friendship with the pair).

Although if Levi did get recast as Shazam, Black Adam‘s Noah Centineo might win the popular vote to replace him.

Obviously, this thread doesn’t speak for the entirety of the DC fandom, as Levi has a lot of supporters out there as well. However, the lukewarm box office opening Shazam! Fury of the Gods is headed for may make a more persuasive point about his franchise future.