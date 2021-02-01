Netflix Added 14 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The first day of the month is now here, which means it’s time for Netflix to bolster their library and continue to reaffirm their reputation as the leaders of the increasingly competitive streaming wars. There are no original movies and TV shows to be found in today’s additions, but there are still plenty of titles with the potential to crack the Top 10 most-watched list.

The most obvious candidate is Jason Statham’s The Bank Job, given both the subscriber base’s love of B-tier thrillers and the fact that the leading man’s Homefront recently rocketed to the number one spot after arriving, but the 1970s-set crime caper is short on the fistfights and explosions that have come to define his career.

Comedy and romance fans who also happen to be fond of Julia Robert are in for a double stroke of luck with Eat Pray Love and My Best Friend’s Wedding both streaming from today, while family audiences should definitely check out Jon Favreau’s Zathura. The sci-fi adventure may have bombed at the box office, but it’s gone on to find a second life as a cult classic. All told, fourteen new film and television efforts have been added to Netflix today, and you can check out the full list below.

The Bank Job



Beverly Hills Ninja



Eat Pray Love



Inception



Love Daily: Season 1



My Best Friend’s Wedding



My Dead Ex: Season 1



National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation



The Patriot



Rocks



Shutter Island



The Unsetting: Season 1



Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2



Zathura



Vintage comedies National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Beverly Hills Ninja hold a place in the hearts of many viewers for good reason, not to mention there are two DiCaprio pics with Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island setting up shop on Netflix, while those who prefer their historical epics to play fast and loose with the facts can sit back and enjoy Mel Gibson and Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot.