16 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Godzilla Vs. Kong

It’s poised to lose the crown to Fast & Furious 9 in the next couple of weeks, but for the time being, Godzilla vs. Kong is the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster to hit theaters since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in December 2019.

Adam Wingard’s MonsterVerse mashup has brought in $441 million globally, which is over $150 million more than predecessor Godzilla: King of the Monsters managed, even though the versus epic had both the Coronavirus pandemic and a simultaneous HBO Max debut to content with, which makes its accomplishment all the more impressive.

Godzilla vs. Kong is now available to purchase on VOD, but there’s another fifteen titles also available from today, and you can check out the full list below.

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Misfits

Night Walk

The Space Between

Enforcement

Anything For Jackson

The Birthday Cake

Siberia (2021)

Take Back

My Name Is Bulger

An Unknown Compelling Force

The Stylist

Stalker

The Wishmas Tree

Breaking Ice

Meeting The Man: James Baldwin In Paris

The rest of the lineup is the standard mix of B-tier actioners, low budget horror and overlooked genre pieces, but there might be a couple of titles worth checking out. Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger director Renny Harlin is back with The Misfits, a heist thriller starring Pierce Brosnan as an architect caught up in a job to steal gold, while Kelsey Grammer co-stars with Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris in The Space Between, a coming-of-age comedy about a past-it musician connecting with a young record label employee to create his best music in years.

King of New York and Bad Lieutenant‘s Abel Ferrara is also back with his first feature in seven years with Siberia, a psychological drama starring Willem Dafoe that screened in competition at last year’s Berlin International Film Festival. Those three are the standouts, but you never know, there might be a couple of breakout contenders among the pack capable of drawing in a decent-sized VOD audience.