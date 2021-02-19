17 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Monster Hunter

Friday is here, which means it’s time to run down the weekly list of new VOD arrivals. Most of the focus recently has fallen on the impending return of effects-driven action-packed blockbuster movies and TV shows like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong, the Mortal Kombat reboot and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, all of which are set to debut within the next eight weeks, but there’s plenty of spectacle available on demand from today.

The most obvious candidate is Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter, which is still hanging around the Top 10 at the domestic box office despite being released into theaters nine weeks ago, and it’s faring much better Stateside than it did in China, where it was pulled after less than 48 hours following the furor that greeted a joke interpreted by local audiences as a racial slur.

South Korean martial arts epic The Swordsman is also here to satiate those craving some old fashioned showdowns on the battlefield, and the period piece tells the story of a legendary warrior forced to live in exile, who ends his self-imposed retirement to rescue his daughter from kidnappers despite his eyesight beginning to fail him.

New Image Released From Milla Jovovich's Video Game Adaptation Monster Hunter 1 of 2

Of course, it isn’t all about swords and monsters, with plenty of other titles available that run the entire genre spectrum, and you can check out the full list below.

Monster Hunter

Supernova

Body Brokers

Burn It All

The Violent Heart

Take Me To Tarzana

Blithe Spirit

Silk Road

Random Acts Of Violence

Tomato Red: Blood Money

Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

AK-47: Kalashnikov

Bobbi Jo: Under The Influence

Days of Bagnold Summer

Twilight’s Kiss

The Sinners

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s heart-wrenching drama Supernova has been scoring decent reviews, while the usual selection of bargain basement horror and action films are also well accounted for, too. Overall, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of new releases to choose from as VOD continues to play an increasingly important part in the cinematic experience.