18 Horror Movies And Shows Release This Week To Get Your Scares On
If you’re ready to get your Halloween on a little bit early this year, why not start this very week by diving into all the horror titles that are slated to be released?
That’s right, you don’t have to wait until Halloween Kills hits theaters October 15th to experience the thrills, chills and kills of a cinematic scream fest, Bloody Disgusting reports. There will be plenty of opportunities for some spook-ems in theaters, over stream or video on demand to choose from, including the aforementioned publication’s own Shudder exclusive horror film, V/H/S/94 on October 6th. Check out the entire line up and where to watch them below:
Releasing October 5th
- The Night House — Digital movie
- Escape the Undertaker — Netflix movie
- Val — Digital movie
- The Amityville Moon — Digital and DVD movie
- The Mutation — Digital and DVD movie
Releasing October 6th
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix movie
- V/H/S/94 — Shudder movie
Releasing October 8th
- Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters — VOD documentary
- Lamb — Theaters
- Welcome to Blumehouse’s Madres — Amazon Prime Video movie
- Welcome to Blumehouse’s The Manor — Amazon Prime Video movie
- Knocking — Theaters
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman — VOD
- Detention — Theaters and virtual screening
- The Secret of Sinchanee — Digital and VOD
- Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney Plus special
- Under Wraps — Disney Plus movie
- Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown — Shudder special
Releasing October 10th
- Killer Camp season 2 premiere– CW show
What horror movies or shows are you looking forwarding to watching this months?