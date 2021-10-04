18 Horror Movies And Shows Release This Week To Get Your Scares On

If you’re ready to get your Halloween on a little bit early this year, why not start this very week by diving into all the horror titles that are slated to be released?

That’s right, you don’t have to wait until Halloween Kills hits theaters October 15th to experience the thrills, chills and kills of a cinematic scream fest, Bloody Disgusting reports. There will be plenty of opportunities for some spook-ems in theaters, over stream or video on demand to choose from, including the aforementioned publication’s own Shudder exclusive horror film, V/H/S/94 on October 6th. Check out the entire line up and where to watch them below:

Releasing October 5th

The Night House — Digital movie

Escape the Undertaker — Netflix movie

Val — Digital movie

The Amityville Moon — Digital and DVD movie

The Mutation — Digital and DVD movie

Releasing October 6th

There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix movie

V/H/S/94 — Shudder movie

Releasing October 8th

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters — VOD documentary

Lamb — Theaters

Welcome to Blumehouse’s Madres — Amazon Prime Video movie

Welcome to Blumehouse’s The Manor — Amazon Prime Video movie

Knocking — Theaters

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman — VOD

Detention — Theaters and virtual screening

The Secret of Sinchanee — Digital and VOD

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney Plus special

Under Wraps — Disney Plus movie

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown — Shudder special

Releasing October 10th

Killer Camp season 2 premiere– CW show

What horror movies or shows are you looking forwarding to watching this months?