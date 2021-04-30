2 DCEU Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

The DCEU has been dominating the headlines for weeks now thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with fans continuing their campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse despite there being very little chance of Warner Bros. changing their minds and giving the green light to any future projects that would pick up from where the HBO Max exclusive left off.

However, that hasn’t stopped the DC Films back catalogue from proving hugely popular with Netflix subscribers, even if the movies couldn’t be more different from each other. Shazam! and Joker are the ninth and eleventh most-watched titles on the platform today, proving that a pair of comic book blockbusters from opposite sides of the tonal spectrum can coexist as audience favorites on the same streaming service.

Joker is a dark and twisted psychological spin on the Clown Prince of Crime’s origins, one that saw Joaquin Phoenix land an Academy Award for Best Actor by headlining the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made. It was one of 2019’s defining efforts and a genuine awards season juggernaut, a far cry from when it first entered development and the studio tried to dissuade director Todd Phillips from making it at all.

As for Shazam!, it’s the most light-hearted and infectiously fun entry in the shared universe to date, carried by a star-making turn from Zachary Levi in the title role and a rich blend of heart and humor. Sequel Fury of the Gods isn’t arriving until 2023, but fans are clearly more than happy to revisit the first installment on Netflix given its high placing on the viewership chart. Of course, Joker and Shazam! isn’t the most obvious double feature, but it’s clearly one that a lot of folks have been enjoying.